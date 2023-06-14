The Henry County Sheriff’s Department announced on Sunday that the D.A.R.E. program has returned to Henry County after a 20-year hiatus.

The Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) is a highly acclaimed program serving millions of school children around the world by giving kids the skills they need to avoid involvement in drugs, gangs and violence, according to the D.A.R.E. International website.

On Friday, Henry County deputies Jeff Jones, Ashley Norton and Gabe Hagwood graduated from the Virginia D.A.R.E. Training Center in Culpeper County after successfully completing an intense two-week training course, a Sheriff’s Office release stated.

The course includes an initial 80-hour training course for law enforcement officers who will teach the K-12 D.A.R.E. curricula, the Virginia D.A.R.E. Training Center website states.

The newly trained deputies will begin building relationships and educate youth in Henry County on a wide array of topics such as durg and alcohol awareness, vaping, social media safety, bullying prevention and teen mental health, the release states.

The program, as taught around the world, focuses on general life skills education to encourage and support good decision making for a safe and healthy life, the release stated.

“The need to educate the youth of this community about these issues is paramount to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office,” said Col. Wayne Davis, chief deputy with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. “We believe that educating our youth about these dangers is the first step in preventing the next generation of substance abusers.”