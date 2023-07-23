Dubbed “the most popular event that the museum hosts,” another Dino Festival is in the books after a two-day event was held at the Virginia Museum of Natural History Friday and Saturday.

This year’s festival featured life-sized casts of iconic creatures, dinosaur fossils, interactive displays, dinosaur-themed activities and crafts and food trucks with plenty of food.

The event, held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day enabled guests to interact with a variety of dino-themed encounters.

From the moment visitors set foot on museum grounds, they were greeted with a festive atmosphere full of amazing dino-themed activities and dinosaur displays and cast skeletons of some of the most incredible dinosaurs to have ever roamed the earth, such as Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Acrocanthosaurus, and Allosaurus, said VMNH Visitor Services and Events Manager Robbie Hendrix-Wirt.

This year, for the first time, the museum offered a Reduced Sensory Impact Time from 9-9:45 a.m. for a limited number of visitors challenged with sensory processing. The capacity for this special time was reached before the event opened, according to the museum’s website sign-up form.

Original dinosaur bones from the collections of VMNH collected by research teams who have been digging for 150-million-year-old dinosaur bones in Wyoming were on display, including parts of the long-necked sauropods, the plated Stegosaurus, and the predatory giant Allosaurus.

Dinosaur footprints have been found in the hundreds across Virginia from the far north to the southern border near Danville and the tracks of three-toed carnivorous dinosaurs — over 200 million years old — were displayed at the event.

Face painting, balloon animals and food trucks were in abundance creating the festive atmosphere while experts were on hand hosting activity stations that included the museum’s scientists, as well as colleagues from partnering institutions from Appalachian State University, Danville Science Center, University of Lynchburg, Science Museum of Western Virginia, and The Schiele Museum.

This year’s event was made possible through the financial support from Bassett Furniture, Carter Bank & Trust, Sovah Health, Martinsville First Savings Bank, Boxley, and The Helen S. & Charles G. Patterson Jr. Charitable Foundation Trust.