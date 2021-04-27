EDUCATION BRIEF: Books donations to HCPS; 3 Bassett students earn All-State Band

Henry County Public Schools has received a donation of 13,222 books from the Virginia Education Foundation. That follows 11,366 books received a year ago.
The books, which are valued at nearly $360,000, will be distributed among the nine elementary, two middle and two high schools, a release from the school district said.
The release said this partnership began with a phone call from a HCPS employee to VEF in the fall of 2019 and that George Beker, VEF's founder and director, had guided the process for ensuring Henry County would receive that donation in 2020.
"In January of 2021, Beker reached out to share the news that students in Henry County would be the recipients of another large donation of books in the spring of 2021," HCPS Curriculum Coordinator Denise Fultz said in the release.
Machell Wells, Meadow View Elementary's reading specialist, said students would use the books for guided reading, read alouds, and Sustained Silent Reading.
Bassett students earn All-State Band
Bassett High School seniors Evan Joyce, Cannon Sechrist and Fabiola Vasquez Becerra have achieved All-State Band status. They were honored among seven students at Bassett who advanced from All-District to auditioning for All-State.
Joyce was named second chair Symphonic Band, Sechrist was named third chair Concert Band, and Vasquez Becerra was named 21st chair in Concert Band.
“Making All-State means that I get to make music at a more challenging level and meet new people. I am excited to make music and new memories that will last a lifetime,” Joyce said in a release.
Said Sechrist: “I have worked extremely hard to be able to make it this year.”
Said Vasquez Becerra: "I am super excited to make music at a higher level and meet other great musicians.”
Band director Trey Harris said, “I am so proud of these three students for achieving this milestone. All-State Band is VERY difficult to achieve. When you add in the COVID restrictions and not having school this year, as well as knowing these students did almost all of this on their own is inspiring to me."
Scholarship reminders
- Applications are due by 5 p.m. Monday for the Nicodemus Hufford Memorial Arts Scholarship and the Harold Knowlton Work Memorial Scholarship at Piedmont Arts. Those forms are available at the museum and PiedmontArts.org, under the Education tab.
- The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust announced that nontraditional students can apply by June 1 for scholarships. These are open to nontraditional students who reside in Martinsville and Henry County and other counties in Southside Virginia and North Carolina. Applications and instructions are available at www.jtmm.org.
- Sept. 1 is the deadline to enter the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives essay contest for schoolchildren of electric cooperative members. Entries must be submitted to vmdaec.com/powerfulcareers. No mail-ins will be accepted. There are cash prizes in two grade groupings. For rules and requirements visit vmdaec.com/powerfulcareers
STAFF REPORT
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com