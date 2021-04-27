EDUCATION BRIEF: Books donations to HCPS; 3 Bassett students earn All-State Band

Henry County Public Schools has received a donation of 13,222 books from the Virginia Education Foundation. That follows 11,366 books received a year ago.

The books, which are valued at nearly $360,000, will be distributed among the nine elementary, two middle and two high schools, a release from the school district said.

The release said this partnership began with a phone call from a HCPS employee to VEF in the fall of 2019 and that George Beker, VEF's founder and director, had guided the process for ensuring Henry County would receive that donation in 2020.

"In January of 2021, Beker reached out to share the news that students in Henry County would be the recipients of another large donation of books in the spring of 2021," HCPS Curriculum Coordinator Denise Fultz said in the release.

Machell Wells, Meadow View Elementary's reading specialist, said students would use the books for guided reading, read alouds, and Sustained Silent Reading.

Bassett students earn All-State Band

Bassett High School seniors Evan Joyce, Cannon Sechrist and Fabiola Vasquez Becerra have achieved All-State Band status. They were honored among seven students at Bassett who advanced from All-District to auditioning for All-State.