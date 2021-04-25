EDUCATION BRIEF: Clearview students get donation of books and prizes

Clearview students get new books





“The staff and students of Clearview Early Learning Center would like to say thank you once again for the generous book donation to our students,” Director of Clearview Early Childhood Center and School Nutrition Services Sheilah Williams said in a release announcing the gift. “To say our students were excited doesn’t do it justice. We heard giggles and squeals of joy in each classroom. Thank you again for including our school in this program and appreciate your generosity and support of our students and families.”