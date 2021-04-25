 Skip to main content
EDUCATION BRIEF: Clearview students get donation of books and prizes
EDUCATION BRIEFS

Clearview students get new books

Books donation to Clearview

Director of CELC and School Nutrition Services Sheilah Williams (left) and Clearview student Asher Hagwood-Echols accept new books.

Eighty preschoolers at Clearview Early Learning Center in Martinsville have received books and giveaways, including Go Bananas! cards, mini reading rubber duckies, and banana-scented bookmarks, in a donation from the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia and QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia.

“The staff and students of Clearview Early Learning Center would like to say thank you once again for the generous book donation to our students,” Director of Clearview Early Childhood Center and School Nutrition Services Sheilah Williams said in a release announcing the gift. “To say our students were excited doesn’t do it justice. We heard giggles and squeals of joy in each classroom. Thank you again for including our school in this program and appreciate your generosity and support of our students and families.”

Said April M. Haynes, regional vice president at the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, said: “We are thrilled to support the partnership between QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia and Clearview Early Learning Center to put books in the hands of young readers.”

Events at Carlisle

Carlisle School is hosting a virtual reunion for all alumni and faculty (both past and present) at 7-8 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Participants are asked to RSVP at CarlisleSchool.org/SuperZoom

  • . The event will open with a presentation by Head of School Gracie Agnew, Board of Trustees President Will Vaughn and members of Carlisle’s Alumni Engagement Committee.
  • There will be a virtual open house for families interested in the school at 5:30 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. Faculty and staff members will make presentations to inform about various aspects of the school, located in Axton. Families should visit
CarlisleSchool.org/tour
  • to RSVP for the session and request additional information.

Scholarship reminders

The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust announced that nontraditional students can apply by June 1 for scholarships. These are open to nontraditional students who reside in Martinsville and Henry County and other counties in Southside Virginia and North Carolina. Applications and instructions are available at www.jtmm.org

  • .
  • Piedmont Arts is accepting applications for the Nicodemus Hufford Memorial Arts Scholarship and the Harold Knowlton Work Memorial Scholarship. Applications are due by 5 p.m. May 3 and are available at the museum and
PiedmontArts.org
  • , under the Education tab.

Sept. 1 is the deadline to enter the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives essay contest for schoolchildren of electric cooperative members. Entries must be submitted to vmdaec.com/powerfulcareers. No mail-ins will be accepted. There are cash prizes in two grade groupings. For rules and requirements visit vmdaec.com/powerfulcareers

