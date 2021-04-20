EDUCATION BRIEF: Magna Vista team wins state forensics title

Eight students from Magna Vista High School brought home five individual awards and overall top honors recently in the Class 3 VHSL State Championship in Forensics, the school announced.

Forensics is public speaking and debate, and students choose from prose, poetry, storytelling, serious dramatic interpretation, humorous dramatic interpretation, serious duo and humorous duo (which involve two speakers working together).

MVHS student Briana Tatum placed first in the Humorous Dramatic Interpretation event. MacKenzie Morrison placed first in the Storytelling event, and Brayden Lynch and Ava Knight placed first in the Humorous Duo event.

Sisters Ivanna and Joanna Gutierrez place second in the Serious Duo event, followed by William Ortega-Wilson and Lauren Trent, who placed third.

Usually a large, in-person event, the competition this year was held virtually, and each student competed in front of a single computer, with judges and other competitors watching from their own devices.

“It was very jarring, especially for students in humorous contests, as there was no audible indication they were achieving their goal. Imagine trying out a joke for the first time and not knowing whether or not it was landing the right way,” Coach, Bryan Dunn said in the release.