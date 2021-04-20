EDUCATION BRIEF: Magna Vista team wins state forensics title

Eight students from Magna Vista High School brought home five individual awards and overall top honors recently in the Class 3 VHSL State Championship in Forensics, the school announced.
Forensics is public speaking and debate, and students choose from prose, poetry, storytelling, serious dramatic interpretation, humorous dramatic interpretation, serious duo and humorous duo (which involve two speakers working together).
MVHS student Briana Tatum placed first in the Humorous Dramatic Interpretation event. MacKenzie Morrison placed first in the Storytelling event, and Brayden Lynch and Ava Knight placed first in the Humorous Duo event.
Sisters Ivanna and Joanna Gutierrez place second in the Serious Duo event, followed by William Ortega-Wilson and Lauren Trent, who placed third.
Usually a large, in-person event, the competition this year was held virtually, and each student competed in front of a single computer, with judges and other competitors watching from their own devices.
“It was very jarring, especially for students in humorous contests, as there was no audible indication they were achieving their goal. Imagine trying out a joke for the first time and not knowing whether or not it was landing the right way,” Coach, Bryan Dunn said in the release.
Dunn said three students placed in state and the team was runner-up in 2019. “As excited as I was, I remember thinking to myself, ‘This is probably the best it will ever get.’ I have never been happier to be proven wrong this past March,” Dunn said.
Carlisle alumni meeting
Carlisle School is hosting a virtual reunion for all alumni and faculty (both past and present) at 7-8 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Participants are asked to RSVP at CarlisleSchool.org/SuperZoom.
The event will open with a presentation by Head of School Gracie Agnew, Board of Trustees President Will Vaughn and members of Carlisle’s Alumni Engagement Committee.
That committee was formed in the fall of 2020 and is led by Ainsley Johnston and Pres Garret. The group has 14 members ranging from the classes of 1975 to 2014. They meet virtually once per month to support efforts that keep alive the Carlisle spirit.
Carlisle open house
Carlisle also will have a virtual open house for families interested in the school. That will be at 5:30 p.m. April 29 via Zoom.
Faculty and staff members will make presentations to inform about various aspects of the school, located in Axton.
Carlisle serves students in preschool through 12th-grade from Martinsville-Henry County, Danville, Pittsylvania County, Eden, Rockingham County, Franklin County, and the surrounding areas. Regional bus service is available.
Families should visit CarlisleSchool.org/tour to RSVP for the session and request additional information.
Scholarship reminders
- Piedmont Arts is accepting applications for the Nicodemus Hufford Memorial Arts Scholarship and the Harold Knowlton Work Memorial Scholarship. Applications are due by 5 p.m. May 3 and are available at the museum and PiedmontArts.org, under the Education tab.
- Sept. 1 is the deadline to enter the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives essay contest for schoolchildren of electric cooperative members. Entries must be submitted to vmdaec.com/powerfulcareers. No mail-ins will be accepted. There are cash prizes in two grade groupings. For rules and requirements visit vmdaec.com/powerfulcareers
