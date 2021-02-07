EDUCATION BRIEF: PCHS senior awarded $25K; scholarship info

Whitley Manns, a Patrick County High School senior, was one of 106 students from across the country to receive the $25,000 Horatio Alger National Scholarship.

She is the daughter of Lynette Manns and Ben Manns of Spencer and the granddaughter of Refonda Dalton of Stuart and the late Leonard Dalton and Ethel Manns of Spencer and the late Paul Manns.

Manns said she plans to study nursing at Radford University.

Tens of thousands of students applied for this scholarship, which recognizes students who have remained committed to continuing their education and giving back to their communities while overcoming great personal adversities and navigating challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, a release states.

The average grade-point average of recipients is 3.88, the release states.

When it is safe to do so, the scholarship winners will travel to Washington, D.C. to meet their fellow Scholars and the Horatio Alger Members who fund the scholarship programs – prominent civic, corporate and cultural leaders including Rob Lowe, Reba McEntire, Jewel Kilcher and more.

Founded in 1947, the program will have awarded more than $235 million in scholarships by its 75th anniversary in 2022.