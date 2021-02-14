EDUCATION BRIEF: Radford's master's program comes to NCI: New program to help Patrick students

Master’s program comes to NCI
Radford University is bringing its Master of Science in Strategic Communication degree to New College Institute in Martinsville.
The degree is appropriate for a variety of industries, and students will pursue coursework in public relations, organizational communication, political communication, interactive media, analytics and more, the schools said in a release.
The program will be available through a partnership among Radford, NCI, the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center (South Boston) and the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center (Abingdon) and provide students the option of attending the site closest to them.
Classes are offered in a blended learning model with instruction originating from Radford’s main campus and delivered in three formats: online, interactive video or to the three partner locations.
This degree requires 36 hours of course work on a part-time basis. Classes will meet at NCI one night a week during fall and spring semesters, and the entire degree can be completed in two years, the release said.
Scholarship deadlines
The J.T.- Minnie Maude Charitable Trust will have its next scholarship deadline on April 1. These scholarships are available for traditional and non-traditional students who are pursuing certificates, diplomas, associate, bachelor or graduate degrees. Students must be U.S. citizens who have resided for the past year in Martinsville and Henry County and four other counties in Virginia and North Carolina. Complete guidelines, requirements, deadline dates and the application are available at www.jtmm.org. For more information, call 434-797-3330.
Piedmont Arts is accepting applications for the Nicodemus Hufford Memorial Arts Scholarship and the Harold Knowlton Work Memorial Scholarship. Applications are due by 5 p.m. May 3 and are available at the museum and PiedmontArts.org, under the Education tab. For questions, contact Education Coordinator Sarah Short at sshort@piedmontarts.org.
New progam to help students
The Patrick County Education Foundation has committed to establish the Patrick County Promise, a program that would provide the county’s high school students with a free college degree from Patrick Henry Community College.
This Promise program will be a $2 million endowment and would fund in perpetuity the tuition, textbooks and fees of high school graduates who reside in Patrick County for up two and half years for no cost, PHCC said a release.
Patrick County has among the highest high school graduation rates in Virginia, the release said, but only about half of those graduates are getting advanced credentials. By 2025, economists say, at least 60% of jobs will require a post-high school credential. By then the PCEF expects the percentage of Patrick County adults between the ages of 25 and 64 with a post-high school credential to equal or surpass surrounding counties and locales, the release said.
“Our high school graduates’ achievement levels will be bolstered even more so by the opportunities of the Patrick Promise to develop deep skill sets that will position them successfully in a global economy,” PCEF Board Chair Stewart Roberson said in the release.
Contributions to the program can be made at http://patrickhenryfoundation.com/. Simply click “donate now” and select “Patrick County Promise” in the “Designated Gifts” menu. Or potential donors are can contact Greg Hodges, vice president of academic and student success services and executive director of the Patrick County Education Foundation, at ghodges@patrickhenry.edu or 276.656.0314.