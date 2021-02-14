EDUCATION BRIEF: Radford's master's program comes to NCI: New program to help Patrick students

Master’s program comes to NCI

Radford University is bringing its Master of Science in Strategic Communication degree to New College Institute in Martinsville.

The degree is appropriate for a variety of industries, and students will pursue coursework in public relations, organizational communication, political communication, interactive media, analytics and more, the schools said in a release.

The program will be available through a partnership among Radford, NCI, the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center (South Boston) and the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center (Abingdon) and provide students the option of attending the site closest to them.

Classes are offered in a blended learning model with instruction originating from Radford’s main campus and delivered in three formats: online, interactive video or to the three partner locations.

This degree requires 36 hours of course work on a part-time basis. Classes will meet at NCI one night a week during fall and spring semesters, and the entire degree can be completed in two years, the release said.

Scholarship deadlines