EDUCATION BRIEF: Robotics teams gets grant

Appalachian Power has awarded the FIRST Robotics Team 1262, based at New College Institute, a grant of $4,450.
The team members are Sheccid Lara-Diaz and James Li of Martinsville High School; James Li, Jacob Gray, Joshua Graham, Autumn Wingfield, Nicholas Goehle and Logan Davis of Bassett High School; Clara Prillaman, Emily Williams and Michael Thompson of Magna Vista High School; and Elijah Pickett, who is homeschooled. Brian Pace is the team’s advisor.
FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) is a multinational robotics competition that connects professionals and high school students to solve an engineering problem in an intense and competitive way. FIRST competitions are high-tech spectator sporting events demonstrating participants’ success in brainstorming, teamwork and meeting deadlines.
AEP’s FIRST robotics grant initiative awards $200,000 annually across AEP’s 11-state service territory and is one of several companywide programs supporting pre-kindergarten through grade 12 education with an emphasis on science, math, engineering and technology (STEM) education and careers.
AEP awarded funding to 152 FIRST robotics teams for the 2021-22 competitive season.
Top teacher speaks at Ferrum
Ferrum College announced that Anthony Swann, Virginia’s 2021 Teacher of the Year, will be the keynote speaker for the Class of 2021’s commencement ceremony at 6 p.m. April 30 in Adams Stadium.
Swann, who was recently appointed to a 4-year term to the Board of Education by Governor Ralph Northam, was honored in October after teaching 14 years at various elementary schools in Virginia and North Carolina, including his current post as a fifth-grade teacher at Rocky Mount Elementary in Franklin County.
After earning a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Averett University in 2007, Swann received a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Regent University in 2014.
Scholarship deadlines
- Piedmont Arts is accepting applications for the Nicodemus Hufford Memorial Arts Scholarship and the Harold Knowlton Work Memorial Scholarship. Applications are due by 5 p.m. May 3 and are available at the museum and PiedmontArts.org, under the Education tab.
- Sept. 1 is the deadline to enter the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives essay contest for schoolchildren of electric cooperative members. Entries must be submitted to vmdaec.com/powerfulcareers. No mail-ins will be accepted. There are cash prizes in two grade groupings. For rules and requirements visit vmdaec.com/powerfulcareers
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com