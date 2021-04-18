EDUCATION BRIEF: Robotics teams gets grant

Appalachian Power has awarded the FIRST Robotics Team 1262, based at New College Institute, a grant of $4,450.

The team members are Sheccid Lara-Diaz and James Li of Martinsville High School; James Li, Jacob Gray, Joshua Graham, Autumn Wingfield, Nicholas Goehle and Logan Davis of Bassett High School; Clara Prillaman, Emily Williams and Michael Thompson of Magna Vista High School; and Elijah Pickett, who is homeschooled. Brian Pace is the team’s advisor.

FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) is a multinational robotics competition that connects professionals and high school students to solve an engineering problem in an intense and competitive way. FIRST competitions are high-tech spectator sporting events demonstrating participants’ success in brainstorming, teamwork and meeting deadlines.

AEP’s FIRST robotics grant initiative awards $200,000 annually across AEP’s 11-state service territory and is one of several companywide programs supporting pre-kindergarten through grade 12 education with an emphasis on science, math, engineering and technology (STEM) education and careers.

AEP awarded funding to 152 FIRST robotics teams for the 2021-22 competitive season.

