EDUCATION BRIEFS: Bassett student wins essay contest; NCI robotics gets donations; PHCC gets $$$$

Bassett student wins essay contest





Elyssa Kancherla of Bassett High School is one of the 10 winners statewide in the 10th annual STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Essay Contest, the governor’s office announced. Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife will host a virtual reception later this month to honor the winners.

“This annual contest is one important way that we are working to encourage more girls to pursue their interests in STEM careers and increase representation in science, technology, mathematics, and engineering professions,” Northam said in the release.

Kancherla is one of two winners from the Southwest/Southside region from among female students in their junior and senior years. The Virginia Council on Women established this contest in 2012 to award scholarships to high school junior and senior girls planning to pursue STEM careers at institutions of higher education.

This year, nearly 100 submitted essays focusing on their vision for a future STEM career. One merit-based and one need-based scholarship was awarded in each region.