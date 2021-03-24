EDUCATION BRIEFS: Carlisle student finalist for UVa scholarship

Carlisle School senior Polina Pudun of Martinsville has been selected as a finalist for a Jefferson Scholarship from the University of Virginia, the school said in a release.
Padun is an international student from Krasnodar, Russia, who has attended Carlisle since her sophomore year. She is the daughter of Audrey and Yana Padun of Krasnodar, Russia, and resides with her grandmother, Luba Toubik of Martinsville.
Padun also has been accepted into Pace University, Suffolk University and the University of Tampa.
The Jefferson Scholarship Program provides those selected with a full-ride, 4-year scholarship to UVa, which is valued at more than $190,000. The scholarship foundation’s website said there are 120 finalists out of a pool of 2,000 to compete for 32 scholarships.
"Polina came to a small Southside Virginia town, Axton, to experience an American education with a severely limited English vocabulary," Carlisle’s college counselor, Susan Aaron, said in the release. "Polina demonstrated diligence, independence, integrity and determination in learning the language quickly to succeed in class and socially.”
Open house at Carlisle School
Carlisle School is hosting a virtual open house for next school year at 7 p.m. Thursday. Carlisle serves students from Martinsville-Henry County, Danville, Pittsylvania County, Franklin County and North Carolina. A regional bus service is available. Interested families should visit CarlisleSchool.org/tour to RSVP for the session and request additional information.
Scholarship deadlines
- March 31 is the deadline to apply for the Patrick Henry Scholars and Commonwealth Legacy scholarship. Up to 10 area high school graduates are chosen to become Patrick Henry Scholars and receive a scholarship to cover tuition, textbook, and fees for up to two academic years. Students who apply automatically will be considered for the Commonwealth Legacy Scholarship, which goes to one student at each community college. To find out requirements and how to apply, visit www.patrickhenryfoundation.com or www.patrickhenry.edu, under Financial Assistance. Or you can call 276-656-0250 or email lpulliam@patrickhenry.edu.
- The J.T.- Minnie Maude Charitable Trust scholarship deadline is April 1. These scholarships are available for traditional and non-traditional students who are pursuing certificates, diplomas, associate, bachelor or graduate degrees. Students must be U.S. citizens who have resided for the past year in Martinsville and Henry County and four other counties in Virginia and North Carolina. Complete guidelines, requirements, deadline dates and the application are available at www.jtmm.org. For more information, call 434-797-3330.
- Piedmont Arts is accepting applications for the Nicodemus Hufford Memorial Arts Scholarship and the Harold Knowlton Work Memorial Scholarship. Applications are due by 5 p.m. May 3 and are available at the museum and PiedmontArts.org, under the Education tab. For questions, contact Education Coordinator Sarah Short at sshort@piedmontarts.org.
- Sept. 1 is the deadline to enter the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives essay contest for schoolchildren of electric cooperative members. Entries must be submitted to vmdaec.com/powerfulcareers. No mail-ins will be accepted. There are cash prizes in two grade groupings. For rules and requirements visit vmdaec.com/powerfulcareers.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.