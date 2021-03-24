EDUCATION BRIEFS: Carlisle student finalist for UVa scholarship

Carlisle School senior Polina Pudun of Martinsville has been selected as a finalist for a Jefferson Scholarship from the University of Virginia, the school said in a release.

Padun is an international student from Krasnodar, Russia, who has attended Carlisle since her sophomore year. She is the daughter of Audrey and Yana Padun of Krasnodar, Russia, and resides with her grandmother, Luba Toubik of Martinsville.

Padun also has been accepted into Pace University, Suffolk University and the University of Tampa.

The Jefferson Scholarship Program provides those selected with a full-ride, 4-year scholarship to UVa, which is valued at more than $190,000. The scholarship foundation’s website said there are 120 finalists out of a pool of 2,000 to compete for 32 scholarships.

"Polina came to a small Southside Virginia town, Axton, to experience an American education with a severely limited English vocabulary," Carlisle’s college counselor, Susan Aaron, said in the release. "Polina demonstrated diligence, independence, integrity and determination in learning the language quickly to succeed in class and socially.”

