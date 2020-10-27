EDUCATION BRIEFS: Dance Español under way for all HCPS fourth-graders; Ferrum adds BSN program

Help with FAFSA

GRASP, a career and college access organization, is encouraging high school seniors to complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) as a first step toward their postsecondary education/training goals.

Although many school buildings are closed because of COVID-19, GRASP’s financial aid advising services are available virtually throughout the academic year. Email us at advising@grasp4va.org or call 804-923-0059 for assistance, or contact the school counseling office to make an appointment with the school’s GRASP Advisor.

Application deadlines

Individuals have until Nov. 9 to apply for the Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership at the University of Virginia. The program is designed for residents of Virginia already engaged in the political, civic, business, nonprofit or governing life of their locality. For more information or to apply for the program, go to sorenseninstitute.org.

Applications begin Saturday for scholarships electric cooperatives in Virginia offer to any high school or home-schooled senior graduating in spring 2021 and whose primary residence is served by a VMD member cooperative. Applications must be completed by Feb. 19. The application and additional information is posted at www.vmdaec.com/scholarship.