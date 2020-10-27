EDUCATION BRIEFS: Dance Español under way for all HCPS fourth-graders; Ferrum adds BSN program

Most fourth-graders in Henry County Public Schools are amid five weeks of the dance program Dance Español, which is presented by Piedmont Arts and Southwest Virginia Ballet. This program has been part of the curriculum for a limited number of fourth-graders, but this semester, with the ability to reach every classroom virtually, everyone gets to participate.
Once a week, Pedro Szalay, artistic director of Southwest Virginia Ballet, will lead a virtual lesson that weaves together Spanish language, basic movement, music appreciation, pattern memorization and awareness of mind, body and space in a fast-paced 30 minutes. The program began on Oct. 19.
In contrast to public performances to wrap past classes, teachers and parents who are willing to share photographs and video clips of student participants are asked to send them to Sarah Short, Piedmont Arts’ education coordinator, at sshort@piedmontarts.org.
Ferrum adds BSN program
Ferrum College has added a pre-licensure Bachelor of Science in Nursing, which will launch in January 2021. Ferrum already offered completely online RN to BSN program that launched in fall 2020. The program prepares students to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses.
More info can be found at https://www.ferrum.edu/school-of-health-professions-and-social-sciences/nursing/.
Help with FAFSA
GRASP, a career and college access organization, is encouraging high school seniors to complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) as a first step toward their postsecondary education/training goals.
Although many school buildings are closed because of COVID-19, GRASP’s financial aid advising services are available virtually throughout the academic year. Email us at advising@grasp4va.org or call 804-923-0059 for assistance, or contact the school counseling office to make an appointment with the school’s GRASP Advisor.
Application deadlines
Individuals have until Nov. 9 to apply for the Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership at the University of Virginia. The program is designed for residents of Virginia already engaged in the political, civic, business, nonprofit or governing life of their locality. For more information or to apply for the program, go to sorenseninstitute.org.
Applications begin Saturday for scholarships electric cooperatives in Virginia offer to any high school or home-schooled senior graduating in spring 2021 and whose primary residence is served by a VMD member cooperative. Applications must be completed by Feb. 19. The application and additional information is posted at www.vmdaec.com/scholarship.
