EDUCATION BRIEFS: Essay and art contests seek entries

The area chapter of the Association of the United States Army is holding an essay contest for all JROTC cadets, future soldiers awaiting enlistment and Army personnel.
The competition is free to enter, and prizes range from $100 to $500 for three winners.
An essay of 750 to 1,000 words should describe a positive leader in your life and how that person influenced you.
Entries, which are due by March 1, must be presented as Word files, double-spaced with 12-point font and include the entrant’s name, status (cadet, enlistee pending duty, grade E1-4), address, email address and phone number.
Ask questions or submit entries to rwhankins@yahoo.com or by mail to AUSA, Allegheny-Blue Ridge, c/o VP, NCO & Soldier Programs, PO Box 21233, Roanoke 24018.
Winners will be announced 29 March 2021.
Pets focus of art contest
Cooperative Living magazine is accepting entries for its 19th annual Youth Art Contest, which is designed to showcase the best work of the youngest members of electric cooperatives in Virginia and Maryland. The theme for this year’s contest is “How My Pet Makes Life Better.”
The contest is open to children in kindergarten through fifth grade, and there will be three awards for each grade level.
First-place winners in each category will receive a $25 gift card. The “Best in Show” artist will receive a $100 gift card and appear on the cover of the July issue of Cooperative Living, which will feature other winning artwork. The entry deadline is May 3.
Artwork should be configured vertically (portrait style) on an 8 ½-x-11-inch sheet of white paper. Art can be color or black and white in any medium, including crayon, pen, acrylics, charcoal and pencil. No tracing or party pictures are permitted.
Entries should be submitted using the online form with full instructions at www.co-opliving.com/contests/youth-art.
Scholarship deadlines
The J.T.- Minnie Maude Charitable Trust first scholarship deadline is Monday. There will be another on April 1. These scholarships are available for traditional and non-traditional students who are pursuing certificates, diplomas, associate, bachelor or graduate degrees. Students must be U.S. citizens who have resided for the past year in Martinsville and Henry County and four other counties in Virginia and North Carolina. Complete guidelines, requirements, deadline dates and the application are available at www.jtmm.org. For more information, call 434-797-3330.
Piedmont Arts is accepting applications for the Nicodemus Hufford Memorial Arts Scholarship and the Harold Knowlton Work Memorial Scholarship. Applications are due by 5 p.m. May 3 and are available at the museum and PiedmontArts.org, under the Education tab. For questions, contact Education Coordinator Sarah Short at sshort@piedmontarts.org.