EDUCATION BRIEFS: Essay and art contests seek entries

The area chapter of the Association of the United States Army is holding an essay contest for all JROTC cadets, future soldiers awaiting enlistment and Army personnel.

The competition is free to enter, and prizes range from $100 to $500 for three winners.

An essay of 750 to 1,000 words should describe a positive leader in your life and how that person influenced you.

Entries, which are due by March 1, must be presented as Word files, double-spaced with 12-point font and include the entrant’s name, status (cadet, enlistee pending duty, grade E1-4), address, email address and phone number.

Ask questions or submit entries to rwhankins@yahoo.com or by mail to AUSA, Allegheny-Blue Ridge, c/o VP, NCO & Soldier Programs, PO Box 21233, Roanoke 24018.

Winners will be announced 29 March 2021.

Pets focus of art contest

Cooperative Living magazine is accepting entries for its 19th annual Youth Art Contest, which is designed to showcase the best work of the youngest members of electric cooperatives in Virginia and Maryland. The theme for this year’s contest is “How My Pet Makes Life Better.”