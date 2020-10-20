EDUCATION BRIEFS: Legion names scholarship winners; leadership program seeks applicants

The American Legion Homer Dillard Post No. 78 of Martinsville recently announced winners of two scholarships that are presented to area high school students for 2019-20.

Sky Zander Woods, a 2020 Magna Vista High School, won the Homer Dillard Scholarship, which is named for the WW l Veteran for whom the post is named. Woods, the son of Melody Woods of Martinsville, is attending Patrick Henry Community College, where he is studying business administration. At Magna Vista he was involved in theater and sang choirs at school and at Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

Victoria Daniell Pritchett, also a 2020 graduate of Magna Vista, won the Talmadge Dixon Scholarship, which is named for a Vietnam veteran and originator of the Homer Dillard Scholarship Program. Pritchett, the daughter of Pamela Pritchett of Ridgeway, is studying civil engineering at Virginia Tech and is a member of the Corps of Cadets (Army ROTC). At Magna Vista she was active with the JROTC Raiders, cross country, soccer, robotics, a variety of clubs and singing in the choir at High Ridge Missionary Baptist Church. She also earned her associate degree from PHCC.

These scholarships are for $500 each and will be paid in two increments of $250 for the first two semesters. Six students applied for the scholarships.