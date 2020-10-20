EDUCATION BRIEFS: Legion names scholarship winners; leadership program seeks applicants

The American Legion Homer Dillard Post No. 78 of Martinsville recently announced winners of two scholarships that are presented to area high school students for 2019-20.
Sky Zander Woods, a 2020 Magna Vista High School, won the Homer Dillard Scholarship, which is named for the WW l Veteran for whom the post is named. Woods, the son of Melody Woods of Martinsville, is attending Patrick Henry Community College, where he is studying business administration. At Magna Vista he was involved in theater and sang choirs at school and at Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Victoria Daniell Pritchett, also a 2020 graduate of Magna Vista, won the Talmadge Dixon Scholarship, which is named for a Vietnam veteran and originator of the Homer Dillard Scholarship Program. Pritchett, the daughter of Pamela Pritchett of Ridgeway, is studying civil engineering at Virginia Tech and is a member of the Corps of Cadets (Army ROTC). At Magna Vista she was active with the JROTC Raiders, cross country, soccer, robotics, a variety of clubs and singing in the choir at High Ridge Missionary Baptist Church. She also earned her associate degree from PHCC.
These scholarships are for $500 each and will be paid in two increments of $250 for the first two semesters. Six students applied for the scholarships.
Leadership program seeks applicants
The Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership at the University of Virginia is seeking applicants for its Political Leaders Program. The deadline to apply is Nov. 9. The program is designed for residents of Virginia already engaged in the political, civic, business, nonprofit or governing life of their locality, region or the Commonwealth.
Successful applicants will be part of a group of 36 who meet in various locations across Virginia once a month from March through December (except for July).
For more information or to apply for the program, go to sorenseninstitute.org.
Help with FAFSA
GRASP, a career and college access organization, is encouraging high school seniors to complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) as a first step toward their postsecondary education/training goals.
Although many school buildings are closed because of COVID-19, GRASP’s financial aid advising services are available virtually throughout the academic year. Email us at advising@grasp4va.org or call 804-923-0059 for assistance, or contact the school counseling office to make an appointment with the school's GRASP Advisor.
Electric scholarships open
Electric cooperatives in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware are accepting applications for scholarship from any high school or home-schooled senior graduating in spring 2021 and whose primary residence is served by a VMD member cooperative. Applications open on Nov. 1 and must be completed by Feb. 19. Recipients will be notified no later than June 1. The application and additional information is posted at www.vmdaec.com/scholarship.
