EDUCATION BRIEFS:Mentor programs needs rep at MMS; PHCC board to meet

The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville is seeking a person to fill a slot at Martinsville Middle School to mentor students in STEM-related areas and coach literacy skills.
The program is designed to build the area’s capacity for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) by addressing literacy challenges. The available tutor and coach positions work with students and help with related service projects.
For their service, AmeriCorps members receive a stipend as well as a Segal Education Award to pay for college or to repay student loans.
“Our AmeriCorps program is a unique opportunity for individuals looking to enhance their resume, build relationships and add new skills while giving back to the community,” Julie Brown, director of advanced learning at IALR, said in a release seeking applicants.
To view the list of current openings and to apply for member positions, candidates should visit bit.ly/DRYpositions. For more information, those interested may contact Dana Silicki at Dana.Silicki@ialr.org or 434-766-6729.
IALR’s serves Patrick, Henry, Franklin, Pittsylvania, Halifax and Mecklenburg counties along with the cities of Martinsville and Danville.
PHCC board meetings
The Patrick Henry Community College Board will meet via Zoom at noon on Monday. This is a public meeting, but the board will not receive public comment. Information for joining the Zoom session will be posted at www.patrickhenry.edu. This will be preceded at 11:30 a.m. by a public meeting of the board's Budget & Finance and Facilities committees. Those can be attended via Zoom as well.
Scholarship deadline
The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust reminds nontraditional who reside in Martinsville and Henry County that the deadline for applying for one of its annual scholarships is Oct. 1. Visit www.jtmm.org for scholarship guidelines, instructions and how to apply.
