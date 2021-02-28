EDUCATION BRIEFS: MHS sophomore wins oratorical contest; paid internships at IALR

All health and safety guidelines will be followed to ensure a safe work environment, and although the internships are intended to take place at IALR, mentors are developing hybrid (blend of on-site and telework) options.

The program runs 8 weeks, from June through Aug. 13, and interns will receive a stipend of $2,925 paid semi-monthly.

The anticipated weekly time commitment is 28 hours. Programs include software development, data analysis, marking and communications, STEM programs, manufacturing, human resources and information technology.

Applicants must be a high school graduate with plans to attend college in the fall of 2021, an undergraduate or graduate-level college student or a college graduate who completed a degree within the past 12 months.

Applications, which along with other details are available at www.ialr.org/internships, are due by 4 p.m. March 22.

For more information, email julie.brown@ialr.org or elaine.ratcliffe@ialr.org or call 434-766-6747 or 434-766-6711.

