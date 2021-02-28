EDUCATION BRIEFS: MHS sophomore wins oratorical contest; paid internships at IALR

MHS soph wins oratorical contest
Martinsville High School sophomore Javeon Moorer won the annual Eastman Black History Month Oratorical Contest for an essay he wrote and delivered about Booker T. Washington, who was born in Franklin County, the company announced in a release.
Moorer won $1,000 for first prize in the contest designed to provide area high school students an opportunity to develop a deeper understanding of African-American history in the state.
In recognition of the excellence of the submissions and presentations, the judges awarded a three-way tie for second place: Rachel Mills, a junior at Patrick County High School, for her essay on civil rights hero Barbara Rose Johns; Claire Smith, a junior at Bassett High School, for her essay on the Martinsville Seven; and Emily Williams, a junior at Magna Vista High School, for her essay on Henrietta Lacks, whose cancer cells played a pivotal role in medical research. Each student will receive $750.
Essays are judged on grammar; how well they demonstrated the African-American’s contribution; the credibility and proper sourcing of references; and distinctiveness of the subject and/or topic.
Internships at IALR
The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville, which serves Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties, among others, is seeking applications for its summer internship program, which will place up to 11 students into on-the-job training experiences, IALR said in a release.
All health and safety guidelines will be followed to ensure a safe work environment, and although the internships are intended to take place at IALR, mentors are developing hybrid (blend of on-site and telework) options.
The program runs 8 weeks, from June through Aug. 13, and interns will receive a stipend of $2,925 paid semi-monthly.
The anticipated weekly time commitment is 28 hours. Programs include software development, data analysis, marking and communications, STEM programs, manufacturing, human resources and information technology.
Applicants must be a high school graduate with plans to attend college in the fall of 2021, an undergraduate or graduate-level college student or a college graduate who completed a degree within the past 12 months.
Applications, which along with other details are available at www.ialr.org/internships, are due by 4 p.m. March 22.
For more information, email julie.brown@ialr.org or elaine.ratcliffe@ialr.org or call 434-766-6747 or 434-766-6711.
Scholarship deadlines
The J.T.- Minnie Maude Charitable Trust first scholarship deadline is Monday. There will be another on April 1. These scholarships are available for traditional and non-traditional students who are pursuing certificates, diplomas, associate, bachelor or graduate degrees. Students must be U.S. citizens who have resided for the past year in Martinsville and Henry County and four other counties in Virginia and North Carolina. Complete guidelines, requirements, deadline dates and the application are available at www.jtmm.org. For more information, call 434-797-3330.
Piedmont Arts is accepting applications for the Nicodemus Hufford Memorial Arts Scholarship and the Harold Knowlton Work Memorial Scholarship. Applications are due by 5 p.m. May 3 and are available at the museum and PiedmontArts.org, under the Education tab. For questions, contact Education Coordinator Sarah Short at sshort@piedmontarts.org.
