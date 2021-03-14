EDUCATION BRIEFS: New scholarship created at PHCC

New scholarship created at PHCCThe family of former instructor and advisor Maureen Norman has established the Maureen Quarles Thompson Norman Memorial Scholarship Fund with a donation of $10,000 to the Patrick Henry Community College Foundation.
Norman retired in 2009, and PHCC honored her with the Professor Emeritus distinction in 2018. The scholarship will be dedicated to an African-American student who has demonstrated financial need and has a current grade-point average of 2.5 or higher.
“Maureen was intent on connecting with all of her students and having them connect with her. She would always say to her students, ‘Are you with me?’,” Norman’s husband, Jim Norman, said in a release announcing the scholarship. “This was her way of knowing if she was leaving someone behind. This scholarship is one way that we can ensure that she will always be with the students at PHCC. Our hope is that her students and the community at large will continue to support her legacy through this scholarship.”
Those who are interested in contributing can donate at patrickhenryfoundation.com or by mailing donations directly to the PHCC Foundation, 645 Patriot Ave., Martinsville, 24112.
Deadlines
The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville, which serves Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties, is seeking applications for up to 11 summer interns for 8 weeks, from June through Aug. 13. Interns will receive a stipend of $2,925 paid semi-monthly. Applicants must be a high school graduate with plans to attend college in the fall of 2021, an undergraduate or graduate-level college student or a college graduate who completed a degree within the past 12 months. Applications, which along with other details are available at www.ialr.org/internships, are due by 4 p.m. March 22. For more information, email julie.brown@ialr.org or elaine.ratcliffe@ialr.org
- or call 434-766-6747 or 434-766-6711.
- March 31 is the deadline to apply for the Patrick Henry Scholars and Commonwealth Legacy scholarship. Up to 10 areal high school graduates are chosen to become Patrick Henry Scholars and receive a scholarship to cover tuition, textbook, and fees for up to two academic years. Students who apply automatically will be considered for the Commonwealth Legacy Scholarship, which goes to one student at each community college. To find out requirements and how to apply, visit
, under Financial Assistance. Or you can call 276-656-0250 or email
- Piedmont Arts is accepting applications for the Nicodemus Hufford Memorial Arts Scholarship and the Harold Knowlton Work Memorial Scholarship. Applications are due by 5 p.m. May 3 and are available at the museum and PiedmontArts.org, under the Education tab. For questions, contact Education Coordinator Sarah Short at
- Sept. 1 is the deadline to enter the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives essay contest for schoolchildren of electric cooperative members. Entries must be submitted to
vmdaec.com/powerfulcareers. No mail-ins will be accepted. There are cash prizes in two grade groupings. For rules and requirements visit
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.