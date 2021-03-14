EDUCATION BRIEFS: New scholarship created at PHCC

New scholarship created at PHCCThe family of former instructor and advisor Maureen Norman has established the Maureen Quarles Thompson Norman Memorial Scholarship Fund with a donation of $10,000 to the Patrick Henry Community College Foundation.

Norman retired in 2009, and PHCC honored her with the Professor Emeritus distinction in 2018. The scholarship will be dedicated to an African-American student who has demonstrated financial need and has a current grade-point average of 2.5 or higher.

“Maureen was intent on connecting with all of her students and having them connect with her. She would always say to her students, ‘Are you with me?’,” Norman’s husband, Jim Norman, said in a release announcing the scholarship. “This was her way of knowing if she was leaving someone behind. This scholarship is one way that we can ensure that she will always be with the students at PHCC. Our hope is that her students and the community at large will continue to support her legacy through this scholarship.”

Those who are interested in contributing can donate at patrickhenryfoundation.com or by mailing donations directly to the PHCC Foundation, 645 Patriot Ave., Martinsville, 24112.

Deadlines