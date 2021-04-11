EDUCATION BRIEFS: PHCC advisers visiting Stuart

PHCC advisers





visiting StuartAdvisers from Patrick Henry Community College will visit Patrick County to help prospective students with in-person scheduling and registration for classes.

They will be at PHCC’s Patrick County site, located at 212 Wood Brothers Drive in Stuart, at 3-6 p.m. on April 22 to meet with students and their families.

Advisers and admissions counselors will help choose courses, register for them and complete financial aid applications, including the Free Application for Federal Student Aid [FAFSA].

This fall, PHCC is offering classes both online and in-person. Safety measures will be deployed across campus to ensure that in-person classes are offered in the safest manner possible.

For more information, call 276-656-0338.

Scholarship deadlines