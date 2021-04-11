 Skip to main content
EDUCATION BRIEFS: PHCC advisers visiting Stuart
PHCC advisers

visiting StuartAdvisers from Patrick Henry Community College will visit Patrick County to help prospective students with in-person scheduling and registration for classes.

They will be at PHCC’s Patrick County site, located at 212 Wood Brothers Drive in Stuart, at 3-6 p.m. on April 22 to meet with students and their families.

Advisers and admissions counselors will help choose courses, register for them and complete financial aid applications, including the Free Application for Federal Student Aid [FAFSA].

This fall, PHCC is offering classes both online and in-person. Safety measures will be deployed across campus to ensure that in-person classes are offered in the safest manner possible.

For more information, call 276-656-0338.

Scholarship deadlines

Deadline to apply for the Patrick Henry Community College Foundation is Thursday. These scholarships, open to area high school seniors, cover tuition, textbooks and fees for up to two academic years to students who have a high school grade-point average of 3.0 or higher at an area high school or have completed a home-school program of study. Applications are available at www.patrickhenryfoundation.com and www.patrickhenry.edu

  • Piedmont Arts is accepting applications for the Nicodemus Hufford Memorial Arts Scholarship and the Harold Knowlton Work Memorial Scholarship. Applications are due by 5 p.m. May 3 and are available at the museum and PiedmontArts.org, under the Education tab.
  • Sept. 1 is the deadline to enter the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives essay contest for schoolchildren of electric cooperative members. Entries must be submitted to

vmdaec.com/powerfulcareers. No mail-ins will be accepted. There are cash prizes in two grade groupings. For rules and requirements visit

Staff reprots

