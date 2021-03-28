EDUCATION BRIEFS: PHCC delays scholarship deadline

PHCC delays scholarship deadline

The Patrick Henry Community College Foundation voted at its recent board meeting to extend the deadline for the Patrick Henry Scholars and Commonwealth Legacy scholarships — from March 31 to April 15 — because of a change in PHCC’s spring break.

That break was scheduled for early March, but because of the pandemic, it was shifted to this week, which means the campus would be closed when the scholarship deadline arrived.

These scholarships, open to are high school seniors, cover tuition, textbooks and fees for up to two academic years.

To be eligible students must have a high school grade-point average of 3.0 or higher, must be graduates from an area high school or have completed a home-school program of study. Scholars are chosen for their superior academic achievement, civic involvement, and leadership potential. Graduates of homeschool programs must be 17 at the time of the application and must reside in the PHCC service region.

Applications are available at www.patrickhenryfoundation.com and www.patrickhenry.edu, under Financial Assistance.