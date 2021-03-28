 Skip to main content
EDUCATION BRIEFS: PHCC delays scholarship deadline
EDUCATION BRIEFS: PHCC delays scholarship deadline

PHCC inducts more than 70 into honors society

Patrick Henry Community College’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society inducted more than 70 new members for the spring semester. To be eligible, students must have completed at least 12 hours towards an associate degree and have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. These initiates are: Julio Amaya Lopez, Heather Amos, Jake Arnold, Diogo Azevedo, Margarita Calderon, Johanna Calix Vivanco, Brittany Carter, Olivia Cassell, Joyce Chacha, Hailey Chitwood, Naomi Daniels, Gabriel Divers, Victoria Everhart, LeRoy Falloon, Elizabeth Ferguson, Kevin Garibay, Karla Garibay, Rosie George-Ambrocio, Melissa Gravely, Carley Gravely, Alyson Gravely, Lydia Gunter, Teresa Harkness, Landon Hill, Morgan Hill, Amanda Holcomb, Allyson Hundley, Joanie Hurd, Jaden Hurdle, Amanda Jones, Olivia Jones, Elyssa Kancherla, Kaden Knight, Brianna Knight, Jeremiah Law, Joseph Littles, Landon Martin, Isaiah Moore, Matthew Nolen, Mary Nunez, Brittney Perdue, Melissa Potter, Jessica Price, Adina Prillaman, Jasmine Pruitt, Andre Redd, Leah Reece, James Richardson, Savannah Roberts, Amber Robinette, Ignacio Ruiz-Sanchez, Bailey Sharp, Wynter Sims, Susan Smith, Morgan Smith, Kadee Southers, Kara Spencer, Brenton Spicer, Sherita Stanley, William Stowe, Madison Stowe, Myah Taylor, Adam Cade Varner, Giselle Vazquez, Lauryn Wade, John Walker, Gabriella Wall, Neelya Webb, Hunter Whitlow, Stephen Willocks, Arianna Wilson, Sydney Wilson, Leah Wisswell, Anthony Wright and Dan Zou.

PHCC delays scholarship deadline

The Patrick Henry Community College Foundation voted at its recent board meeting to extend the deadline for the Patrick Henry Scholars and Commonwealth Legacy scholarships — from March 31 to April 15 — because of a change in PHCC’s spring break.

That break was scheduled for early March, but because of the pandemic, it was shifted to this week, which means the campus would be closed when the scholarship deadline arrived.

These scholarships, open to are high school seniors, cover tuition, textbooks and fees for up to two academic years.

To be eligible students must have a high school grade-point average of 3.0 or higher, must be graduates from an area high school or have completed a home-school program of study. Scholars are chosen for their superior academic achievement, civic involvement, and leadership potential. Graduates of homeschool programs must be 17 at the time of the application and must reside in the PHCC service region.

Applications are available at www.patrickhenryfoundation.com and www.patrickhenry.edu, under Financial Assistance.

Scholarship deadlines

  • The J.T.- Minnie Maude Charitable Trust scholarship deadline is April 1. These scholarships are available for traditional and non-traditional students who are pursuing certificates, diplomas, associate, bachelor or graduate degrees. Students must be U.S. citizens who have resided for the past year in Martinsville and Henry County and four other counties in Virginia and North Carolina. Complete guidelines, requirements, deadline dates and the application are available at www.jtmm.org. For more information, call 434-797-3330.
  • Piedmont Arts is accepting applications for the Nicodemus Hufford Memorial Arts Scholarship and the Harold Knowlton Work Memorial Scholarship. Applications are due by 5 p.m. May 3 and are available at the museum and PiedmontArts.org, under the Education tab. For questions, contact Education Coordinator Sarah Short at
sshort@piedmontarts.org
  .
  • Sept. 1 is the deadline to enter the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives essay contest for schoolchildren of electric cooperative members. Entries must be submitted to

vmdaec.com/powerfulcareers. No mail-ins will be accepted. There are cash prizes in two grade groupings. For rules and requirements visit

vmdaec.com/powerfulcareers
  .

- Staff reports

