EDUCATION BRIEFS: PHCC establishes scholarship for training; MHS senior gets scholarship; oratorical event Saturday

Patrick Henry Community College and its foundation are creating a scholarship to assist employers with the cost of professional development classes.
The foundation will provide the funding for employees to participate in the new professional development classes for local employers that PHCC recently announced.
These training courses were developed following several community roundtable discussions at which employers provided the college with specific feedback regarding their training needs. But because of the pandemic and budget cuts, many can’t afford the training they requested.
“It’s a catch 22. They want training to better handle the issues the pandemic has brought to light, but in many cases, the pandemic is also limiting funding for training,” PHCC Vice President of Workforce Economic and Community Development Rhonda Hodges said in a release announcing the scholarships.
The workforce scholarship will give employers a “buy one seat, get one seat free” option on paying for the courses for this semester only.
The courses affected are:
Leadership Series: Living & Working in a Virtual World, Marketing/Social Media.
Business & Professional Development: Computers & Technology, Food Service Safety, Tradesman & Basic Contractor Licensing, Innovation & Design.
“During a pandemic, things like recertifications, marketing, customer service and technology are more critical than ever – yet are often some of the first things to get cut when budgets are tight. We’re hoping that this scholarship can help alleviate this catch 22 so local employees don’t have to sacrifice the training they need while budgets are tight,” Tiffani Underwood, director of the PHCC Foundation, said in the release.
The “buy one: get one” assistance will not apply to Fast Forward programs or personal enrichment classes, such as motorcycle rider, Fab Lab Family Days, photography or paper crafting. To take advantage of this offer, employers should contact the Workforce Development office at email wecd@patrickhenry.edu, or call 276-656-0260.
MHS senior gets scholarship
Martinsville High School senior Kellene Wotring has received Sweet Briar College’s Presidential Academic Scholarship, which is worth $60,000. At Sweet Briar, she plans to major in general engineering, with a minor or concentration in history.
At MHS, Kellene is active in marching band, for which she plays flute, and robotics. She is the daughter of Chuck and Elizabeth Wotring of Martinsville and the granddaughter of Greg and Carol Darnell of Martinsville and Thomas and Nancy Wotring of Fredericksburg.
Oratorical event on Saturday
The American Legion Oratorical Contest 2021 will have its first event on Saturday at the American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78.
The contest consists of an 8-minute prepared oration on the Constitution and a 3-minute extemporaneous discourse on one of four amendments to the Constitution (which will be provided in advance).
Schools in Martinsville and Henry County have information about the contest, but it’s also available at www.legion.org/oratorical or by contacting contest chair Curtis R. Millner Sr. at GWCtrojan.60@gmail.com.
Piedmont Arts scholarships
Piedmont Arts is accepting applications for the Nicodemus Hufford Memorial Arts Scholarship and the Harold Knowlton Work Memorial Scholarship, which provide funds for students from Martinsville or Henry County to pursue degrees in the visual or performing arts at an accredited four-year institution.
The Hufford Scholarship of up to $1,000 is available to graduating high school seniors who plan to pursue a degree in the visual or performing arts.
The Work Scholarship of up to $2,500 is available to rising college sophomores, juniors and seniors who graduated from a high school in Martinsville or Henry County and are pursuing a degree in the visual or performing arts at an accredited four-year institution.
Applicants for both scholarships are required to attend a personal interview and audition with the Piedmont Arts Scholarship Committee.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. May 3 and are available at the museum and PiedmontArts.org, under the Education tab. For questions, contact Education Coordinator Sarah Short at sshort@piedmontarts.org.
Scholarship entry deadline
The J.T.- Minnie Maude Charitable Trust first scholarship deadline Is Feb. 1. There will be another on April 1. These scholarships are available for traditional and non-traditional students who are pursuing certificates, diplomas, associate, bachelor or graduate degrees.
Students must be U.S. citizens who have resided for the past year in Martinsville and Henry County and four other counties in Virginia and North Carolina.
Complete guidelines, requirements, deadline dates and the application are available at www.jtmm.org. For more information, call 434-797-3330.
Staff reports