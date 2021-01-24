EDUCATION BRIEFS: PHCC establishes scholarship for training; MHS senior gets scholarship; oratorical event Saturday

“During a pandemic, things like recertifications, marketing, customer service and technology are more critical than ever – yet are often some of the first things to get cut when budgets are tight. We’re hoping that this scholarship can help alleviate this catch 22 so local employees don’t have to sacrifice the training they need while budgets are tight,” Tiffani Underwood, director of the PHCC Foundation, said in the release.

The “buy one: get one” assistance will not apply to Fast Forward programs or personal enrichment classes, such as motorcycle rider, Fab Lab Family Days, photography or paper crafting. To take advantage of this offer, employers should contact the Workforce Development office at email wecd@patrickhenry.edu, or call 276-656-0260.

MHS senior gets scholarship

Martinsville High School senior Kellene Wotring has received Sweet Briar College’s Presidential Academic Scholarship, which is worth $60,000. At Sweet Briar, she plans to major in general engineering, with a minor or concentration in history.