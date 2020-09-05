EDUCATION BRIEFS: PHCC gets Baililes award; NCI enters into partnership

PHCC earns Baliles award
Patrick Henry Community College received the Gerald L. Baliles Rural Virginia Horseshoe Initiative Award from the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education to increase high school and college completion rates.
The award, renamed to honor the legacy of Gerald L. Baliles, the 65th governor of Virginia and a native of Patrick County, is aimed to reduce the number of rural residents without a high school diploma from 1 in 5 to 1 in 10 and to increase the number of rural residents with an associate’s degree, diploma or certificate from 26% to 52%.
RVHI has provided more than $10 million in direct and matching funding to provide tuition assistance to needy students as well as emergency dollars to help overcome impediments such as childcare and transportation, the release said.
PHCC was one of 13 community colleges to receive the award following a competitive application process, the school said in a release.
That release said that among those in the region aged 25 and older, the number without a high school degree has decreased by 4.2% and those with at least an associate degree has increased by 4%.
“RVHI continues to be a critical piece of the student success work at Patrick Henry Community College,” PHCC Vice President of Academic & Student Success Services Greg Hodges said in the release. “The fact that this fund is named for Gov. Baliles, a native son of Patrick County, makes the dollars even more precious.”
NCI partners
for learning tools
New College Institute announced a partnership with Domain-U, an educational technology company, to deliver online training that create real-life scenarios, NCI said in a release.
“With millions of Americans losing their jobs due to COVID-19, we are eager to create new innovative ways to train people to find employment opportunities,” Karen Jackson, interim executive director, said in the release. “Working with Domain-U will allow NCI to bring relevant, real-time training and education to the public.”
Domain-U, e. Courses are organized to follow learning tracks that are immersive, specific to the student’s needs, interactive, applicable in real-world environment and skill-developing, the release said.
Scholarship deadline
The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust reminds nontraditional who reside in Martinsville and Henry County that the deadline for applying for one of its annual scholarships is Oct. 1. Visit www.jtmm.org for scholarship guidelines, instructions and how to apply.
