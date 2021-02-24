EDUCATION BRIEFS: PHCC opens scholarship program; Carlisle virtual auction under way

The Patrick Henry Community College Foundation is accepting applications for the Patrick Henry Scholars and Commonwealth Legacy scholarship, which present up to 10 area high school graduates with free tuition, textbooks and fees for up to two academic years.

Students who apply automatically will be considered for the Commonwealth Legacy Scholarship, which provides one outstanding student from each community college with additional scholarship funds.

Applicants must have a high school grade-point average of 3.0 or higher and have graduated from an area high school or have completed a homeschool program. Scholars are chosen for their superior academic achievement, civic involvement, and leadership potential. Graduates of homeschool programs must be at least 17 years old at the time of the application and must reside in the PHCC service region, a release from the school said.

Those accepted must maintain a 3.0 GPA in at least 12 credit hours and will be expected to participate in two extracurricular activities per semester and accrue 10 volunteer service hours each semester.