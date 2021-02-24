EDUCATION BRIEFS: PHCC opens scholarship program; Carlisle virtual auction under way

The Patrick Henry Community College Foundation is accepting applications for the Patrick Henry Scholars and Commonwealth Legacy scholarship, which present up to 10 area high school graduates with free tuition, textbooks and fees for up to two academic years.
Students who apply automatically will be considered for the Commonwealth Legacy Scholarship, which provides one outstanding student from each community college with additional scholarship funds.
Applicants must have a high school grade-point average of 3.0 or higher and have graduated from an area high school or have completed a homeschool program. Scholars are chosen for their superior academic achievement, civic involvement, and leadership potential. Graduates of homeschool programs must be at least 17 years old at the time of the application and must reside in the PHCC service region, a release from the school said.
Those accepted must maintain a 3.0 GPA in at least 12 credit hours and will be expected to participate in two extracurricular activities per semester and accrue 10 volunteer service hours each semester.
Applications are available at www.patrickhenryfoundation.com and www.patrickhenry.edu, under Financial Assistance. The deadline is March 31.
Carlisle auction opens
Carlisle School is hosting a virtual charity auction this week over charityauction.bid/carlisle2021. The auction will culminate with a live virtual auction of big-ticket items at 7 p.m. Saturday, hosted by Carlisle alumnus Pres Garrett and a Carlisle parent, Dean Johnston.
More than 230 items are for sale. They include nine vacations, unique experiences, jewelry, meals, cakes, home décor items, locally grown foods and handmade crafts.
The live virtual auction will be preceded by a show by Jason Mueleck and Jennifer Thomas at 6:30 p.m., and both will be accessible on YouTube, Facebook and the auction website. Those items to be auctioned at 7 are vacations in Sanibel Island, Oak Island and Myrtle Beach, a hunting excursion in Argentina, a lottery ticket package, orthodontics from Dr. Edward Snyder, a dinner at Hamlet Vineyards, an event at Stoneleigh Estate, a sterling silver nautilus pendant made from local artist/Carlisle alum Katie Garrett and a dinner delivered by Carlisle parent and alumna Elizabeth DeVault.
A tutorial on how to register and big online is at https://youtu.be/KaM3xYm2eM0 .
An Alumni Highlight Show hosted Monday by Carlisle graduates Ainsley Johnston and Carrington Kernodle is on YouTube, Facebook and the auction website.