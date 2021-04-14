EDUCATION BRIEFS: PHCC seeks questions for presidential candidates

During the first two weeks of May, residents will be invited to meet each of the four finalists to replace the retiring Angeline Godwin as president of Patrick Henry Community College.

Four forums will be staged via Zoom during the weeks of May 3 and May 10, during which each candidate will answer questions submitted by the community, the school said in a release.

To submit a question, email feedback@patrickhenry.edu before 5 p.m. April 23. Because of the nature of the events, comments and questions from the public will not be accepted during the meeting.

All questions will be screened for appropriateness and to avoid duplication, and because of time limits PHCC cannot ensure that every submitted question will be used.

There will be separate opportunities for PHCC students and employees to interact with the candidates.

PHCC employee awards

Bronte Miller, an associate professor in communication and developmental math, is the latest winner of the High Five Award at PHCC. The award was developed a few years ago by PHCC’s public relations department to recognize employees who go above and beyond their day-to-day duties.