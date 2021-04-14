EDUCATION BRIEFS: PHCC seeks questions for presidential candidates

During the first two weeks of May, residents will be invited to meet each of the four finalists to replace the retiring Angeline Godwin as president of Patrick Henry Community College.
Four forums will be staged via Zoom during the weeks of May 3 and May 10, during which each candidate will answer questions submitted by the community, the school said in a release.
To submit a question, email feedback@patrickhenry.edu before 5 p.m. April 23. Because of the nature of the events, comments and questions from the public will not be accepted during the meeting.
All questions will be screened for appropriateness and to avoid duplication, and because of time limits PHCC cannot ensure that every submitted question will be used.
There will be separate opportunities for PHCC students and employees to interact with the candidates.
PHCC employee awards
Bronte Miller, an associate professor in communication and developmental math, is the latest winner of the High Five Award at PHCC. The award was developed a few years ago by PHCC’s public relations department to recognize employees who go above and beyond their day-to-day duties.
Before the pandemic started, the presentation of the award comes with an actual high-five hand clap, but in the past year, “the high fives got more creative,” PHCC spokesperson Amanda Broome said.
Other High Five winners in 2020 and 2021 were math professor Jason Lachowic, assistant professor of chemistry and physics Mark Huntress and recruitment and marketing specialist Shelira Morrison.
MFD employees earn degrees
At Martinsville Fire & EMS, Assistant Chief Greg Reeves recently received his master’s degree management and leadership from Liberty University, and firefighters Micah Lackey PHCC and Brandon Nunley received their associate degrees in paramedic.