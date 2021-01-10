EDUCATION BRIEFS: Scholarship kickoff today at Smith River Sports Complex; Legion oratorical contest goes on; other scholarship info

There will be a kickoff event at 1 p.m. today at the Smith River Sports Complex to begin a drive to start the NaJada Joyce Memorial Scholarship.
Joyce died a year ago with her boyfriend, Jalen, and family members want to help others who, like her, are pursuing a career in teaching.
The scholarship, through the Patrick Henry Community College Foundation, would go to students from Martinsville and Henry County as a celebration of Joyce’s love for children, especially those going through tough times.
Joyce was enrolled in the PHCC Early Childhood Program at the time of her death.
The scholarship goal is $10,000, and organizers say they want to distribute $500 endowments for as long as possible.
The kickoff event is at 1 p.m. at the park.
Oratorical contest is on
Despite the limitations of COVID-19 on the classrooms and events, the American Legion Oratorical Contest 2021 is being staged.
As always, the contest consists of an 8-minute prepared oration on the Constitution and a 3-minute extemporaneous discourse on one of four amendments to the Constitution (which will be provided in advance).
Schools in Martinsville and Henry County have information about the contest, but it’s also available at www.legion.org/oratorical or by contacting contest chair Curtis R. Millner Sr. at GWCtrojan.60@gmail.com.
The first event in the 6th District tentatively is scheduled for Jan. 30 at the American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78.
Scholarships awarded
The local chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority awarded three scholarships for 2020:
- Victoria Pritchett, the daughter of Pamela Pritchett and Kermit Pritchett, is attending Virginia Tech University.
- Kevon Smith, son of Kevin and Angela Smith, is attending Ferrum College.
- Jalen Williamson, son of Kesshia Brown, is attending Virginia Union.
Application deadlines
The J.T.- Minnie Maude Charitable Trust announces that scholarship opportunities for the academic year of 2021-2022 are available and the application period is now open.
Scholarships are available for traditional and non-traditional students who are pursuing certificates, diplomas, associate, bachelor or graduate degrees.
Students must be U.S. citizens who have resided for the past year in Martinsville and Henry County and four other counties in Virginia and North Carolina.
The next application is Feb. 1, followed by another on April 1. Complete guidelines, requirements, deadline dates and the application are available at www.jtmm.org.
For more information, call 434-797-3330.
Piedmont Arts scholarships
Piedmont Arts is accepting applications for the Nicodemus Hufford Memorial Arts Scholarship and the Harold Knowlton Work Memorial Scholarship, which provide funds for students from Martinsville or Henry County to pursue degrees in the visual or performing arts at an accredited four-year institution.
The Hufford Scholarship of up to $1,000 is available to graduating high school seniors who plan to pursue a degree in the visual or performing arts.
The Work Scholarship of up to $2,500 is available to rising college sophomores, juniors and seniors who graduated from a high school in Martinsville or Henry County and are pursuing a degree in the visual or performing arts at an accredited four-year institution.
Applicants for both scholarships are required to attend a personal interview and audition with the Piedmont Arts Scholarship Committee. Applications are due by 5 p.m. May 3 and are available at the museum and PiedmontArts.org, under the Education tab. For questions, contact Education Coordinator Sarah Short at sshort@piedmontarts.org.