EDUCATION BRIEFS: Scholarship kickoff today at Smith River Sports Complex; Legion oratorical contest goes on; other scholarship info

There will be a kickoff event at 1 p.m. today at the Smith River Sports Complex to begin a drive to start the NaJada Joyce Memorial Scholarship.

Joyce died a year ago with her boyfriend, Jalen, and family members want to help others who, like her, are pursuing a career in teaching.

The scholarship, through the Patrick Henry Community College Foundation, would go to students from Martinsville and Henry County as a celebration of Joyce’s love for children, especially those going through tough times.

Joyce was enrolled in the PHCC Early Childhood Program at the time of her death.

The scholarship goal is $10,000, and organizers say they want to distribute $500 endowments for as long as possible.

Oratorical contest is on

Despite the limitations of COVID-19 on the classrooms and events, the American Legion Oratorical Contest 2021 is being staged.

As always, the contest consists of an 8-minute prepared oration on the Constitution and a 3-minute extemporaneous discourse on one of four amendments to the Constitution (which will be provided in advance).