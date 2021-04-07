EDUCATION BRIEFS:

The Virginia Department of Education wants to hear what you have to say about the possibility of changing the testing rules for high-level math students.

This would make permanent a waiver to the requirements of the Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015 and would allow students below Grade 8 who are enrolled in advanced mathematics courses to take the mathematics test that is aligned with their course of study and not the test for the grade in which they are enrolled. Under the law those students now have to take both achievement tests, but the VDOE has had waivers in previous years.

Under this waiver, all students would be required to take an end-of-course mathematics test while enrolled in high school to meet the assessment participation requirement of the law, and those students granted a waiver before high school would be required to take either the AP Calculus, ACT, SAT or IB mathematics assessment for this purpose.

VDOE officials ask for your comments by April 30 in a note to Accountability@doe.virginia.gov.

