EDUCATION BRIEFS:

The Virginia Department of Education wants to hear what you have to say about the possibility of changing the testing rules for high-level math students.
This would make permanent a waiver to the requirements of the Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015 and would allow students below Grade 8 who are enrolled in advanced mathematics courses to take the mathematics test that is aligned with their course of study and not the test for the grade in which they are enrolled. Under the law those students now have to take both achievement tests, but the VDOE has had waivers in previous years.
Under this waiver, all students would be required to take an end-of-course mathematics test while enrolled in high school to meet the assessment participation requirement of the law, and those students granted a waiver before high school would be required to take either the AP Calculus, ACT, SAT or IB mathematics assessment for this purpose.
VDOE officials ask for your comments by April 30 in a note to Accountability@doe.virginia.gov.
Scholarship deadlines
- Deadline to apply for the Patrick Henry Community College Foundation is April 15. These scholarships, open to are high school seniors, cover tuition, textbooks and fees for up to two academic years to students who have a high school grade-point average of 3.0 or higher at an area high school or have completed a home-school program of study. Applications are available at www.patrickhenryfoundation.com and www.patrickhenry.edu under Financial Assistance.
- Piedmont Arts is accepting applications for the Nicodemus Hufford Memorial Arts Scholarship and the Harold Knowlton Work Memorial Scholarship. Applications are due by 5 p.m. May 3 and are available at the museum and PiedmontArts.org, under the Education tab. For questions, contact Education Coordinator Sarah Short at sshort@piedmontarts.org.
- Sept. 1 is the deadline to enter the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives essay contest for schoolchildren of electric cooperative members. Entries must be submitted to vmdaec.com/powerfulcareers. No mail-ins will be accepted. There are cash prizes in two grade groupings. For rules and requirements visit vmdaec.com/powerfulcareers