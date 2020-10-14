ELECTION 2020: Teachers stress critical thinking with students excited about joining the political process

Whether young Americans realize it or not, they are constantly being exposed to politics, especially as social media expand. Martinsville High School government teacher Keri Soqui said she has seen it in her own students, who will often come to her with questions about something they’ve seen on Twitter or Facebook.

Along with that exposure has come a wave of political activism among young people across the country. We’ve seen it in Florida with students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, who in the wake of a deadly shooting at their school have fought for stricter gun laws, and we’ve seen this in our area when it was largely young people who protested police brutality in Martinsville following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis during the summer.

“Students today go to school in a much different time than their predecessors,” Magna Vista government teacher Jacob Wilkins said. “Are they more educated about politics? I'll let the researchers at fact-checking clinics and universities decide that. But it is undeniable that students today are more educated about their constitutional rights and therefore are more prepared to speak out against injustice than in any time since Vietnam.

"And as a teacher of government, I consider that a victory.”