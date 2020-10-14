ELECTION 2020: Teachers stress critical thinking with students excited about joining the political process

Whether young Americans realize it or not, they are constantly being exposed to politics, especially as social media expand. Martinsville High School government teacher Keri Soqui said she has seen it in her own students, who will often come to her with questions about something they’ve seen on Twitter or Facebook.
Along with that exposure has come a wave of political activism among young people across the country. We’ve seen it in Florida with students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, who in the wake of a deadly shooting at their school have fought for stricter gun laws, and we’ve seen this in our area when it was largely young people who protested police brutality in Martinsville following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis during the summer.
“Students today go to school in a much different time than their predecessors,” Magna Vista government teacher Jacob Wilkins said. “Are they more educated about politics? I'll let the researchers at fact-checking clinics and universities decide that. But it is undeniable that students today are more educated about their constitutional rights and therefore are more prepared to speak out against injustice than in any time since Vietnam.
"And as a teacher of government, I consider that a victory.”
But with more political activism comes a need for education when it comes to constitutional rights, voting laws and processes and leaning how to filter information from good and bad news sources.
Soqui, as well as government teachers at Bassett and Magna Vista High Schools, said they’ve seen an increase in interest and activism among their students, and they use their students' questions as teachable moments.
“As long as I can show them the importance of critical thinking and the necessity of verifying information, I believe that this generation will make a difference in the future of politics in the United States,” Soqui said.
Amount of information
Part of the reason students seem to be more educated about politics is because of the amount of information that is available to them, the teachers agreed.
Terry Young, a government and history professor and the dean of academic success and college transfer at Patrick Henry Community College, said the prevalence of social media makes news and information more readily available to young voters but also makes them a lot more vulnerable to misinformation. A fear with that for Young is that with more information students have to learn to evaluate the credibility of those sources.
“Because if you just accept those things as being factual, a lot of time those things will have no basis in fact,” Young said. “Even though we have access to more information, we end up being less-informed than we should be.”
Choosing
In class, Wilkins will work with students to ensure they begin working on what he calls their "political foundation."
“It's difficult to be active if you don't know who you are politically,” he said.
Wilkins will spend at least one day each semester teaching students how to disseminate objective, fact-based sources from what is shared on social media.
Other teachers agreed, when it comes to political activism, it’s important to discern between good and bad sources of information. Young said one of the core principals at PHCC is critical thinking, and he requires his students to take the Pew Research quiz on distinguishing between opinion and fact.
He also teaches about narrow casting and the idea that consumers of information, especially as it relates to politics, tend to be attracted to sources and stories that support their beliefs and discredit those that go against them.
“One of my students … she said that she recognizes that just because she agrees with something that she reads that that doesn’t make it a fact,” Young said. “It may be an opinion that she agrees with, or it may be the assertion that is not accurate. … The opposite of that is obviously of course just because you don’t agree with something doesn’t mean it’s not true.
“I think that’s a challenge now that our students have that even eight years ago, two elections ago, may not have been such a significant challenge, but as social media become such a prominent source of information, it does make us vulnerable to that kind of manipulation of facts.”
Other high school teachers recommend to students a good litany of sources and going through a thoughtful process when developing their viewpoint on politics.
“This is a topic I strongly stress,” Soqui said. “Because too many Americans are in an ‘ideological bubble’ in which they are rarely, if ever, exposed to people and ideas from the other side. This allows too many people to demonize those that don’t agree with them, creating an increasingly polarized society that is unable to calmly deliberate on compromise.”
'Without being disagreeable'
At the beginning of each new year, Bassett High School government teacher Dylan Johnson quotes to his students the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who said “You can disagree without being disagreeable.”
“I feel it is imperative that students understand the importance of having disagreements, of course, but never allowing their emotions to distract them from the issue at hand,” Johnson said. “It is human nature to disagree, but it takes true skill to reach a compromise. “
In talks Young has had with students and professors at PHCC, he believes the majority of students at the school are registered to vote, but while they said they plan to vote he hasn’t found them to be any more or less excited about the election than in year’s past.
In Young’ government classes, he talks with students about the core principles of our representative democracy. One of those requirements is participation for democracy to be effective.
Young hopes students remain intent on voting but that they also think critically about the process.
“Historically Americans have not necessarily been as participatory in elections as other democratic nations have been, so we do want to stress how important that is,” he said. “Those sort of responsibilities we have in a representative democracy and our republican form of government to go out and to participate, because our elected officials can’t be very representative if a lot of people aren’t actually involved in the process and voting for those individuals.”
