Engineering more championships: Martinsville-area students continue to dominate

The junior chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers continues to hold on to its national reputation as the best.
During NSBE’s 47th annual convention earlier this month, called “The Holistic Engineer,” the Martinsville Henry County NSBE Junior Chapter received nine awards, including the group’s second Chapter of the Year and third Program of the Year.
“The kids have worked really hard. We’ve been working since the first part of October,” said director Helen Howell, who founded the local chapter in 1999.
The team composed of Tahrell Scales, Landon Hairston, Hayden Robertson, Bryson Broadnax and Bailey Stanley secured a spot in the NSBE World Championship for the Design Award and Overall Excellence Award they earned in the VEX IQ competition. Their coach is Arlie Stanley, assisted by Wendy Stanley and Sherry Broadnax.
“VEX IQ is the big one,” said Broadnax, the president of the organization's adult board of directors (there's also a student board). “The challenge is to make an autonomous vehicle.”
The team built a claw robot that could be controlled to stack risers by color.
“NSBE has been a great help with expanding my vision ever since I joined,” her son Bryson Broadnax said. "VEX IQ has been one of my favorite activities in NSBE so far. It was quite challenging working with parts of the robot that we couldn’t use, but our head operative in R&D, Landon Hairston, made it work while the rest of the team played intricate parts in bringing it all together, and we passed the test with flying colors.
“Which brought us to the point we are now: VEX World Championship Competition 2021.”
Except for these two recent national championships, which were virtual because of the pandemic, the team travels each year to those events. There would've been a trip to the world championship May 16-19 in Texas if it weren’t virtual also. Team members will remain in Martinsville and compete by video.
Racing to victory
Another significant victory for the chapter was third place in Ten80 Racing, which Sherry Broadnax coached. The team of Andre Harrison, Nick Carter, Chloe Taylor, Naomi Tsehaye go by the name Viper Strike. The Ten80 involved making a remote-control race car, then demonstrating it on a 72-by-47-foot race track.
At first, team members assumed they could build the race track at the Dalton IDEA Center at Patrick Henry Community College, where they store some of their equipment. At the last minute, Sherry Broadnax said, they were alarmed to realize that space wasn’t big enough.
“Somebody told me about Lucas Moyer” of New Heights Foundation, and when she called him, he provided the solution, she said: He welcomed her to use the foundation’s gym off Spruce Street.
As well as a race track, the team created a package which included a business plan, a technical design plan, advertisements and a banner.
Bryson Broadnax drew a snake design for the car, and longtime chapter supporter Lex Hairston entered the students’ car design into a computer program to create a vinyl wrap for the car.
The MACHIFE team in the Future City competition also won first place. Those members are Bailey Stanley, Bryson Broadnax, Landon Hairston, Hayden Robertson and Tahrell Scales. Wendy Stanley was the coach.
The team name stands for Martinsville and Henry County Innovative Engineers, who were charged to create a model city with unusual characteristics, including being under craters. The presentation was made by Bryson acting in character as the city manager, Tahrell Scales as a teacher and Bailey Stanley as the city waterworks manager.
The First Lego Junior team, Aniyah Maseko, Aliyah Hitnariansignh and Caroline Palmer, won the Inspiration Award.
Destiny Johnson, Jamea Craighead, Steven Wade, Bryson Broadnax, coached by Jessica Clervoi, competed in the Mathcounts Video Challenge.
Bryson Broadnax won second place in the MathCounts Competition for individuals. Destiny Johnson, Jamea Craighead, Steven Wade also participated. The MathCounts coach was Artie Stanley.
The Wind Angels -- Savannah Brown, Chloe Taylor and Naomi Tsehaye – won second place in the KidWin contest. Their coach is Barry Broadnax.
'Beyond the factories'
The program began with Howell, who retired from teaching in 2005.
A native of Mount Airy, N.C., she had secured a job teaching in Henry County a semester before her graduation from N.C. A&T University in Greensboro, and she started teaching in the city a few years later.
“I was just amazed” by the industry, she said. “DuPont was the thing here – or a factory,” which were running “24 hours a day, 7 days a week. When I got to Martinsville High School, kids could go to the office and tell the principal they were having a hardship” and go straight to “a job in the factory.”
She recalled that Tultex had a sewing class building near the high school. “They were teaching students to sew sweatshirts, so when they graduated, they would go straight over there” to the factory.
“There were no aspirations to go to college. I could not get over this,” she said.
But Howell said she realized an inspiring path to a better way for the kids after her daughter, Erika Howell, went to college in Alexandria, where NSBE had its headquarters.
In 1998 her daughter told her, “‘This school needs this,’” Howell said. “I said, ‘Something’s got to change with these students’” so they could see beyond the factories.
First in Virginia
Howell picked a group of seven students to take to the NSBE national convention that year in Kansas City, Mo. – even though, she said, she had no idea how to pay for that trip.
She wrote letters to as many people as she could think of who maybe would support the cause: “I said, ‘We are doing this one way or another.’”
Joe and Toy Cobbe, who had requested anonymity at the time, sent a check for $3,000, so Howell and the kids went to the conference to see what it was all about.
“I was so amazed I came back and spent the entire year talking to parents and kids about forming this organization” in Martinsville, Howell said. The NSBE headquarters told her the Martinsville chapter would be the first junior chapter in Virginia, although there had been many others across the nation.
The group also wrote the bylaws and rules.
Off to college
Thirty-two students were inducted into the chapter in 1999, in a ceremony in the Martinsville High School auditorium, attended by local dignitaries.
All of those charter members went to college. In fact, committing to a path such as military, college or trade school is a requirement of membership: “There’s no question about it. You go,” Howell said.
Once it was going, the local chapter went on the help charter several other chapters in Virginia.
Not only does the NSBE junior chapter expose students to opportunities, but it also stresses “to give back to the community.” Community service is a requirement of membership.
The local chapter started out for high-schoolers and has moved to include middle-schoolers and now students in elementary school. Howell said she hopes soon to see a collegiate chapter in the area.
NSBE also has become a family affair for the Howells: Helen has been granted lifetime membership, and Erika is the organization’s director of operations and project management.
Support mechanism
These days chapter members earn money to pay for plane tickets and accommodations through various fundraisers. Broadnax said jokingly that when friends or family “see us coming,” they suspect another fundraiser is going on.
Supporters include Patrick Henry Community College’s Alliance for Excellence, which sponsored lessons in coding from Aaron Lee; and New College Institute, the IDEA Center and the New Heights Community Foundation for providing places for the teams to meet.
Although team members didn’t have to pay travel fees this time, Sherry Broadnax said, “We could not have done this without the help of our community sponsors.”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com and 276-638-8801 ext. 243.