Engineering more championships: Martinsville-area students continue to dominate

First in Virginia

Howell picked a group of seven students to take to the NSBE national convention that year in Kansas City, Mo. – even though, she said, she had no idea how to pay for that trip.

She wrote letters to as many people as she could think of who maybe would support the cause: “I said, ‘We are doing this one way or another.’”

Joe and Toy Cobbe, who had requested anonymity at the time, sent a check for $3,000, so Howell and the kids went to the conference to see what it was all about.

“I was so amazed I came back and spent the entire year talking to parents and kids about forming this organization” in Martinsville, Howell said. The NSBE headquarters told her the Martinsville chapter would be the first junior chapter in Virginia, although there had been many others across the nation.

The group also wrote the bylaws and rules.

Off to college

Thirty-two students were inducted into the chapter in 1999, in a ceremony in the Martinsville High School auditorium, attended by local dignitaries.