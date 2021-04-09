Events for Bengal Prom are scheduled for today

A Bengal Prom is being planned for May 2, and registration and a prom dress collection are today.

Parents are joining together to host a prom for juniors and seniors from Bassett, although the prom is not affiliated with Bassett High School.

The event is scheduled from 7 p.m. to midnight on May 2 at Wright Memorial Center in Eden, N.C., and is being billed as “A Night to Remember.”

Tickets cost $15 per person. To attend, students will have to register at the Collinsville Plaza (3368 Virginia Ave.) between 3 and 8 p.m. today or 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday. Attendance is first-come, first-served. For more information, email BengalProm2021@gmail.com.

Rules include that any student who leaves the prom will not be allowed back in, and guests must provide ID in the form of a driver’s license, ID card or current report card.

The dress code for young men is dress pants, a dress shirt and dress shoes. Wearing a tie and jacket is strongly recommended. All pants must be securely worn around the waist.