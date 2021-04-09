Events for Bengal Prom are scheduled for today

A Bengal Prom is being planned for May 2, and registration and a prom dress collection are today.
Parents are joining together to host a prom for juniors and seniors from Bassett, although the prom is not affiliated with Bassett High School.
The event is scheduled from 7 p.m. to midnight on May 2 at Wright Memorial Center in Eden, N.C., and is being billed as “A Night to Remember.”
Tickets cost $15 per person. To attend, students will have to register at the Collinsville Plaza (3368 Virginia Ave.) between 3 and 8 p.m. today or 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday. Attendance is first-come, first-served. For more information, email BengalProm2021@gmail.com.
Rules include that any student who leaves the prom will not be allowed back in, and guests must provide ID in the form of a driver’s license, ID card or current report card.
The dress code for young men is dress pants, a dress shirt and dress shoes. Wearing a tie and jacket is strongly recommended. All pants must be securely worn around the waist.
Young women must wear a dress, pantsuit or gown “that is in good taste.” It may not be made of see-through material. Strapless dresses “in good taste” are allowed. Front necklines should not be lower than a line formed between the armpits.
All attendees must leave the premise within 30 minutes of the end of the dance.
Everyone must wear a face mask the entire time they are at the event. “Only while [a person is] at the table socially distanced to eat or drink, can a mask not be worn,” the rules state.
All students will be screened for fever and asked questions about their health. Students with fever or symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter or attend the prom.
“Pay It Forward,” a prom-dress collection, will be from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Collinsville Plaza. Donate new and gently used gowns to help give someone else a prom experience.
Checkered Pig, 1014 Liberty St., Martinsville, will help out with a fundraiser. The restaurant will make donations toward the prom based on purchases made between 5 and 8 p.m. Monday.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com