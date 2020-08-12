Former Lieutenant Governor to teach course at NCI

A former Lieutenant Governor of Virginia will teach a non-credited course at New College Institute (NCI) becoming the school’s first Senior Lecturer.

Bill Bolling served as Lieutenant Governor from 2006 to 2014 and as State Senator from 1996 to 2005 and will teach about Virginia government and politics.

“NCI’s mission of expanding access to higher education to rural Virginians hits close to home. I am a first-generation college graduate, born and raised in the coalfields of southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia,” said Bolling.

“I am honored by this opportunity to teach at NCI and reach students across Virginia.”

The course will be offered this fall and will include a discussion of Virginia’s unique political history and the people and circumstances that have had a significant impact on Virginia over time.

The course will also include a review of the structure and operation of state an local government in Virginia, as well as his experience in the state.

“We are thrilled Lt. Governor Bolling is joining the NCI team. He brings a unique perspective of public service experience to NCI and will provide interesting and timely insight into the political process,” said Karen Jackson, interim president of NCI.