Former Lieutenant Governor to teach course at NCI

A former Lieutenant Governor of Virginia will teach a non-credited course at New College Institute (NCI) becoming the school’s first Senior Lecturer.
Bill Bolling served as Lieutenant Governor from 2006 to 2014 and as State Senator from 1996 to 2005 and will teach about Virginia government and politics.
“NCI’s mission of expanding access to higher education to rural Virginians hits close to home. I am a first-generation college graduate, born and raised in the coalfields of southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia,” said Bolling.
“I am honored by this opportunity to teach at NCI and reach students across Virginia.”
The course will be offered this fall and will include a discussion of Virginia’s unique political history and the people and circumstances that have had a significant impact on Virginia over time.
The course will also include a review of the structure and operation of state an local government in Virginia, as well as his experience in the state.
“We are thrilled Lt. Governor Bolling is joining the NCI team. He brings a unique perspective of public service experience to NCI and will provide interesting and timely insight into the political process,” said Karen Jackson, interim president of NCI.
“His in-depth knowledge of Virginia politics, as well as his experience in Virginia industry will add richness to our programming and propel NCI forward as a leading institution of learning in the state.”
After serving 10 years in the the Virginia Senate, Bolling became Virginia’s 39th Lieutenant Governor while Tim Kaine was Governor and then was re-elected in 2009 after Bob McDonnell became Governor.
The non-credited course at NCI will begin on Sept. 8 and conclude on Dec. 8.
Lectures will be on video and can be accessed through NCI’s Learning Management System.
The class will also meet remotely via Zoom for content review and discussion.
To learn more about registering for this course or other courses at NCI, visit www.newcollegeinstitute.org or contact Brian Stanley at bstanley@newcollegeinstitute.org or call 276-403-5605.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
