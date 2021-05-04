Former Martinsville student named city schools' teacher of the year

Laura Judkins said she knew she had been named the teacher of the year at Clearview Early Learning Center, but she didn't know she was about to be named the teacher of the year for the entire Martinsville City School System.

She was caught off-guard Tuesday when Martinsville Superintendent Zeb Talley arrived for a planned award presentation.

Overcome with excitement and emotion, Judkins accepted the keys to a new car from Barry Nelson with Nelson Auto Group. She will have use of the car for the summer.

"She's a Martinsville product," Talley said. "She came through Martinsville High School, and if you ever get a chance to go in her classroom, you'll see the passion and the tears some days, because she wants students to learn."

The morning started at Patrick Henry Elementary School, where Amanda Keesee, a kindergarten teacher, received her award for being named teacher of the year for her school. Keesee has been an educator for six years.

Then Talley presented Rebecca Vernon with an award for being the teacher of the year at Martinsville Middle School. Vernon teaches the sixth grade and has been an educator for 16 years.