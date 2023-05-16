ROCKY MOUNT — Franklin County Public Schools were closed Monday following a ransomware attack that is still impacting the school division.

According to a statement from schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs, the decision was made to cancel classes Monday in the interest of on-campus security as the impact of the cyberattack was being reviewed. Proactive measures taken by the school system included taking certain systems offline.

“Like many other organizations across the country, Franklin County Public Schools became the victim of a ransomware incident,” Cobbs said in a statement. “Immediately upon detection, we began an internal investigation and engaged third-party experts to assist in our remediation efforts. Fortunately, through this team’s quick response, we were able to stop the progress of the attack.”

Students and teachers returned to classes on Tuesday.

Cobbs said Franklin County Public Schools is currently working with local and national law enforcement in the process, including the FBI and Virginia State Police.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaints Center defines ransomware as a type of malicious software, also known as malware, that encrypts data on a computer, making it inaccessible to its owner until a ransom is paid. Cyber-criminals also sometimes steal data off a system and hold it hostage for payment.

This is not the first cyberattack on a local government in the Roanoke and New River valleys. In fall 2017, a malware attack halted email, phone and computer networks in Roanoke City Public Schools for several days. In fall 2018, a phishing attack compromised email accounts in the town of Christiansburg, resulting in the town to offer free credit monitoring to more than 900 people.

Nationally, the FBI reported in March in its 2022 Internet Crime Report that more than 2,300 ransomware attacks were reported in 2022, with adjusted losses of $34.3 million. Among “critical infrastructure sectors” hit by ransomware attacks, health care and public health agencies were the most frequent targets, followed by the critical manufacturing sector, with government agencies, such as the Franklin County Public Schools, third.

Over the weekend The Philadelphia Inquirer was unable to publish its Sunday newspaper after a cyberattack compromised its content management system, the Associated Press reported. It was the biggest disruption to the newspaper’s operations since a massive snowstorm 27 years ago.