Harvest-funded Guided Career Exploration program connects young people to workplace with preparation

Robbie Knight of the Workforce Development Board is “connected with employers in our area. He knows firsthand what they are looking for and pairs people with appropriate internships,” she said. He also could help them enroll in school or do whatever else “they need to move forward.”

“It’s funded through the Harvest Foundation, and they are very generous in their funding,” she said: a $1,079,727, 3-year grant, according to a press release from Harvest.

The “pilot program will target the 17-24 age group of area residents who are unemployed, underemployed, not already attending college or pursuing a career path. The program will support participants in developing a career path, whether they directly join the workforce or need additional training and credentials to hone their skills,” the release states.

Participants are paid $10 an hour for the 80 hours of training across two weeks, and then throughout the 10-week internship. Most internships are full time, but some are part time because of the nature of the employers’ needs.

The program also offers “supportive services” such as providing clothes, tools or equipment that may be necessary for internships, Hairston said.