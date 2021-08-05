Harvest-funded Guided Career Exploration program connects young people to workplace with preparation

Magna Vista High School graduates Deajah Hairston, Jasmine Pruitt and Tania Draper got a taste of the work world through an internship through the Virginia Career Works’ Guided Career Exploration program.
Before their paid internships started, the trio attended a 2-week training program through Patrick & Henry Community College’s Career Center.
The three have been friends since childhood, they said, and all are recent Magna Vista High School graduates about to enter Virginia Commonwealth University: Hairston and Pruitt to study business, and Tania to study biology, with goals of becoming an obstetrician.
The training covered “soft skills,” Hairston said, such as creating a resume, going on job interviews and what to wear to work. It also provides guidance on how to be safe at work.
The class also teaches financial skills and budgeting, Draper said.
They studied Mike Rowe’s “SWEAT Pledge,” which teaches concepts such as “good work ethics, be positive, be a good co-worker” and the like, Pruitt said.
Even after that training, “you’re not guaranteed to get an internship,” Draper said. They had to interview for those internships.
It’s also opened their eyes to “a lot of things about marketing I didn’t know before,” Hairston said. She has had her own business, Ajah’s Elixir, making and selling lip glosses for the past year and a half. The internship and its prior training have benefited her business, she said, with lessons such as “make sure all the information is always on flyers, and keep all emails and contact information.”
TAD Space’s grand opening Friday evening will be a last hoorah of sorts for the trio: Soon after these women will head off to college. Pruitt and Draper will be roommates. Hairston’s roommate will be from Suffolk.
Sheneka Hairston is the GCE Career Specialist for Virginia Career Works. The internship program is for people ages 17 through 24, not currently enrolled in secondary or post-secondary education, she said. The internships are paid, and funding is through The Harvest Foundation.
Though the three interns with TAD Space are college-bound recent high school graduates, the program is more far-reaching. Its target is people who don’t know what they want to do for work nor how to reach those goals: people who are homeless or in foster care, for example, Hairston said.
The program provides a door to experience various careers, and “the soft skills training that we have implemented so far is vital for everybody,” Hairston said. “This information is needed for the workforce.”
The training includes a mock interview the first week, so that feedback can be provided that will be useful for participants during more interviews the second week.
It bridges surprising gaps the younger generation faces, such as telling time with an analog clock and reading cursive writing. For people who already have completed college, it provides connections to the workforce.
Robbie Knight of the Workforce Development Board is “connected with employers in our area. He knows firsthand what they are looking for and pairs people with appropriate internships,” she said. He also could help them enroll in school or do whatever else “they need to move forward.”
“It’s funded through the Harvest Foundation, and they are very generous in their funding,” she said: a $1,079,727, 3-year grant, according to a press release from Harvest.
The “pilot program will target the 17-24 age group of area residents who are unemployed, underemployed, not already attending college or pursuing a career path. The program will support participants in developing a career path, whether they directly join the workforce or need additional training and credentials to hone their skills,” the release states.
Participants are paid $10 an hour for the 80 hours of training across two weeks, and then throughout the 10-week internship. Most internships are full time, but some are part time because of the nature of the employers’ needs.
The program also offers “supportive services” such as providing clothes, tools or equipment that may be necessary for internships, Hairston said.
“The Guided Career Exploration is designed to help meet local workforce needs by providing individual career coaching and work experiences through an intense mentoring approach for individuals who may be facing barriers to employment or just need some assistance in developing a career pathway,” the release states.
Sixty-eight people have completed the program since its first cohort in February 2020, Hairston said. The goal is three cohorts of 15 people for each year.
“With last year, COVID, we weren’t able to,” Hairston said, but “this year we have had three cohorts already.”
The next group will run from Sept. 27 through Oct. 8.
A similar state-sponsored program had been offered before, “but we were seeing they weren’t really being successful,” Hairston said. “Within days they [participants] were fired, or they weren’t showing up.” That’s why this one provides training and then support throughout the internship and after.
The program includes a capstone project, “an additional 40 hours funded by Harvest to help them post-internship, a week of transitional training,” she said.
