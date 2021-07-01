HCPS board: elevates Ellen Hylton to lead Magna Vista High School

Laurel Park Middle School Principal Jo Ellen Hylton will be the next principal of Magna Vista High School.

Her appointment was made official during Thursday’s Henry County Public Schools board meeting.

The board went into closed session to talk about staffing issues as well as policies regarding non-resident special placement students and a pending legal matter. After closed session, the board set a meeting for 9 a.m. July 15. The topic of the meeting was not disclosed.

Hylton has been with HCPS since 2007 in roles as teacher and as administrator. She replaces longtime principal Charles Byrd who took a position in North Carolina.

“I am honored and humbled to join the Warrior community. It has been my privilege to serve the students, staff, and families of Laurel Park Middle School for the last six years, and I am excited about this new opportunity and journey,” she stated in a release. “I look forward to continuing Magna Vista’s tradition of excellence as I work alongside this incredible faculty and staff to build life ready students.

"Together, we will provide a safe and supportive learning environment for all students and ensure that all students are provided with an engaging and positive educational experience.”