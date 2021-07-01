HCPS board: elevates Ellen Hylton to lead Magna Vista High School

Laurel Park Middle School Principal Jo Ellen Hylton will be the next principal of Magna Vista High School.
Her appointment was made official during Thursday’s Henry County Public Schools board meeting.
The board went into closed session to talk about staffing issues as well as policies regarding non-resident special placement students and a pending legal matter. After closed session, the board set a meeting for 9 a.m. July 15. The topic of the meeting was not disclosed.
Hylton has been with HCPS since 2007 in roles as teacher and as administrator. She replaces longtime principal Charles Byrd who took a position in North Carolina.
“I am honored and humbled to join the Warrior community. It has been my privilege to serve the students, staff, and families of Laurel Park Middle School for the last six years, and I am excited about this new opportunity and journey,” she stated in a release. “I look forward to continuing Magna Vista’s tradition of excellence as I work alongside this incredible faculty and staff to build life ready students.
"Together, we will provide a safe and supportive learning environment for all students and ensure that all students are provided with an engaging and positive educational experience.”
Policy revisions
The board heard Director of Human Resources Christy Landon explain proposed revisions of the school board policies and regulations, which will be presented for possible approval on Aug. 5.
These changes dealt with creating remote learning days because of weather, what will happen if a student is found to have marijuana and new parts of staff evaluations, among other things.
The suggested changes include:
- Schools would be required to have one lockdown drill, instead of the current two, during the first 20 days of school.
- Students would be allowed one excused absence each year to participate in a civic event.
- Different limits have been set for the number of meetings school board members may participate in virtual meetings virtually as opposed to in person, and they must explain whether each absence is due to a personal or medical reason.
- Staff evaluations would include assessment of “cultural competency.”
- A policy would allow schools to schedule “an unscheduled remote learning day” when schools close for bad weather.
- Schools would be required to provide instruction about the dangers of underage marijuana use.
- Expulsion of students for bringing marijuana onto school property no longer will be mandatory.
- Because of a new law, schools would begin to have and administer inhalers to students in emergencies, administered by properly trained personnel.
Sports teams recognized
The meeting opened with recognitions of student sports teams. HCPS Director of Communications Monica Hatchett called athletes and teams to stand in front of the board members and audience. They included:
- Laurel Park Middle School’s undefeated volleyball team.
- Piedmont district, regional and state track team.
- All-regional baseball, girls soccer and girls softball teams.
- Magna Vista High School regional track.
- MVHS Region 3D boys soccer (Reeves Stowe was named Player of the Year).
- MVHS’s forestry team, first place in regionals and third place in state.
- Tanya Starkle in track.
- Allstate Foundation VHSL State Athlete of the Year James Finley Underwood of Magna Vista. He has placed high in swimming, football and soccer. Allstate gave him a $1,500 scholarship.
Also at the meeting, the board
- Agreed for Chair Tom Auker to be the board’s delegate at the Virginia School Boards Association conference in person in November, to vote on behalf of the HCPS board. Ben Gravely will be the alternate. Teddy Martin will be the VSBA president.
- Heard from Director of Student Support Services Matthew Woods that the Athletic and Activities Handbook has been revised with input from athletic directors, coaches and building administrators. Changes in wording mostly are to improve clarity, he said. Woods also presented the Crisis Plan. Both were approved.
- Heard from Superintendent Sandy Strayer that 1,432 elementary students and 1,223 secondary students attended summer school.
- Hard from board member Francis Zehr that several football coaches had talked to him about helmets, which state law specifies can only be used for 10 years. He said the county’s helmets have reached that point. Zehr said he had talked with Strayer, who told him that the matter was taken care of.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com