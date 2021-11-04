Henry County parents continue to complain about mask mandate

Six people spoke at the beginning of the regular Henry County School Board meeting Thursday morning, and most of them argued against the use of masks in the schools.

"How long are you going to make students keep wearing masks," Jennifer Jones asked the board members. "You are a complicit part of a tyrannical government."

Tim Shupe accused the board of being misguided.

"You're not following science or law. You're following an agenda and money," Shupe said. "What about the emotional abuse of wearing a mask?"

"We already know you're not going to go against what the governor says," said Ron James. "You're half the village, and we're the other half. I don't want your job, but I will if I have to."

Brandon Cline complained that some of the children have to sit in the hallway to eat lunch so that social distancing can be maintained.

"You herd kids to school in a school bus and then they can't eat in the cafeteria," said Cline. "My child was in a band concert and they had to sit there with their masks on and then they took them off and blew their germs through their instruments. Make that make sense."