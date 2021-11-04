Henry County parents continue to complain about mask mandate

Six people spoke at the beginning of the regular Henry County School Board meeting Thursday morning, and most of them argued against the use of masks in the schools.
"How long are you going to make students keep wearing masks," Jennifer Jones asked the board members. "You are a complicit part of a tyrannical government."
Tim Shupe accused the board of being misguided.
"You're not following science or law. You're following an agenda and money," Shupe said. "What about the emotional abuse of wearing a mask?"
"We already know you're not going to go against what the governor says," said Ron James. "You're half the village, and we're the other half. I don't want your job, but I will if I have to."
Brandon Cline complained that some of the children have to sit in the hallway to eat lunch so that social distancing can be maintained.
"You herd kids to school in a school bus and then they can't eat in the cafeteria," said Cline. "My child was in a band concert and they had to sit there with their masks on and then they took them off and blew their germs through their instruments. Make that make sense."
Jessie Jones said he knew of Henry County school employees who were "fearful of speaking out for fear of losing their jobs."
"You've created an environment of forced compliance for teachers and students alike," said Jones. "Teachers had been policed on some websites and been told maybe they should remove themselves from public comment. I find this in violation of civil rights and appalling that these wonderful teachers' rights and opinions are being suppressed."
Tyler Millner, a pastor in Henry County, changed topics by encouraging board members to make the most of the opportunity of Martinsville schools becoming part of Henry County Public Schools as a result of Martinsville reverting to a town.
"Reversion will probably be at your doorstep officially in the next three or four months," said Millner. "This is an opportune time to be creative, and it's important that the community be informed. You have to be concerned about the community."
Iriswood District School Board Member Ben Gravely said he wanted the public to know that, contrary to statements he has heard in public, the Henry County School Board has taken no action on the future of Martinsville High School. Gravely also assured everyone that the decision process would involve the community and include meetings.
In other matters:
The board recognized school board members Teddy Martin II, Merris Stambaugh, Francis Zehr, Tom Auker, Terri Flanagan and Ben Gravely and Superintendent Sandy Strayer for receiving awards from the Virginia School Board Association Academy.
The board recognized Rich Acres Elementary School for being chosen by U.S. News and World Report as one of the best elementary schools in the country.
Communications Director Monica Hatchett presented to the board a division equity report of the 7,130 students at 13 schools in Henry County this school year. She noted that 60% of all students this year are considered to be economically disadvantaged.
Assistant Superintendent David Scott told the board that he hoped to be able to provide an update on the G. W. Carver cafeteria project before the end of the year.
The board approved the consent agenda where it was noted Henry County Public Schools is eligible for an additional estimated amount of $1,371,949 of reimbursable funds from Approval of the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CSLFRF).
The board approved awarding to multiple vendors Requests for Proposals for a full time position for the current school year because the vendor has not been able to staff the position that is budgeted for $95,000.
RRMM Architects of Roanoke was awarded contracts to provide a domestic hot water system serving Magna Vista High School for $30,000 to design and $22,000 per year to operate, the design of two gas fired steam boilers providing heat to Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School for $60,000, and replacement a 1978 HVAC system and lighting at Bassett High School for $228,000.
Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates of Charlottesville was awarded contracts to provide design and construction drawings for HVAC systems serving the gyms and locker rooms at Fieldale-Collinsville and Laurel Park Middle Schools for $145,625 and design and construction documents for air conditioning to the kitchen areas at Center for Community Learning and Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School for $39,370.
The board approved a change to the current school calendar. The 2021-2022 school year calendar featured Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 as school board holidays. An additional 12-month holiday needed to be added to the calendar to ensure the total 11 holidays listed in board policy for 12-month employees. A Moderna COVID Booster vaccination event for interested staff members has been scheduled for Nov. 22, so the board made Nov. 22 and Nov. 23 remote learning days.
The board was reminded of the following dates:
- Nov. 17-19, VSBA Annual Conference in Williamsburg.
- Dec. 9, Monthly meeting at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building.
- Jan. 6, Monthly meeting at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building.
- Jan. 24-25 VSBA Capital Conference in Richmond.
- April 2-4 - NSBA Annual Conference in San Diego, California.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.