Henry County Public Schools -- minus 1 -- make their hybrid return

Henry County school officials have been preparing for this day since schools closed in March. Their detailed plans for instruction and health procedures during the ongoing pandemic, as well as some frequently asked questions, are posted for parents and staff at www.henry.k12.va.us by clicking "Return to School - COVID-19" at the top of the page.

One of the trickiest pieces of the puzzle has been determining bus routes. State and federal health guidelines limit buses to about one-third of their normal capacities and require staggered seating.

Meanwhile, Henry County teachers and staff have raised concerns about the safety of bus drivers, many of whom are older and in the higher risk category for COVID-19, and they do not have health insurance through the district because they are part-time workers.

Hatchett said she did not have the most recent bus ridership numbers, but she said "our bus ridership is currently down from previous years simply because some previous bus riders are currently virtual learners, and some in-person families have elected to drive their students."

Bus riders and students in school buildings are all expected to wear face masks. The district is using some of its federal CARES Act money to provide them for students who do not have their own.