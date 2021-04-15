Henry County Public Schools ask for additional $.5 million

Henry County Public Schools is asking the Board of Supervisors for $19.433 million for the next fiscal year.

The overall budget for fiscal year 2021-22 is projected to be $90,669,832, a nearly $3.5 million increase from the current budget of $87,226,333.

Three million will come from other sources, such as federal and state funding, and half a million above last year’s amount is being requested from the county.

The budget, presented by Superintendent Sandy Strayer to the school board, will be considered by supervisors on May 10, with final approval set for the school board’s meeting on May 13.

Two-thirds of the schools’ budget comes from state allocations, 21% from local funding, 11% from grants and 2% from other revenue, based on figures in the budget information packet.

Henry County’s budget will include no tax increase for the coming year, but it will increase by $11.5 million, which includes the additional money for the schools. Some of that amount would be covered by a draw on reserves.

There is an unspecified amount of stimulus money available for schools, too.