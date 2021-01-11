Henry County Public Schools delays return to hybrid schedules

Henry County Public Schools, citing insufficient staffing because of COVID-19, has postponed its plans to return to the classroom on a hybrid schedule.

The decision comes just four days after the school board met and did not alter the plan to resume the classes next Tuesday.

HCPS had been on hybrid schedules for about three weeks in October before delaying that approach until second semester. The reason then is the same as it is now: The growth in positive tests for coronavirus made it impossible to have enough staff on campuses.

An email distributed Monday said that “it is our goal to ensure that in-person learning is appropriately staffed when we return to hybrid instruction. At this time positive cases of COVID-19 continue to prohibit staffing that will support in-person learning in our schools; therefore, HCPS will postpone its return to hybrid instruction in our community and among our students and staff improved significantly.”

The email did not identify how many staff members or students might have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, but at least two schools had outbreaks last fall – and others had cases -- that limited on-campus learning.