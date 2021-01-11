Henry County Public Schools delays return to hybrid schedules

Henry County Public Schools, citing insufficient staffing because of COVID-19, has postponed its plans to return to the classroom on a hybrid schedule.
The decision comes just four days after the school board met and did not alter the plan to resume the classes next Tuesday.
HCPS had been on hybrid schedules for about three weeks in October before delaying that approach until second semester. The reason then is the same as it is now: The growth in positive tests for coronavirus made it impossible to have enough staff on campuses.
An email distributed Monday said that “it is our goal to ensure that in-person learning is appropriately staffed when we return to hybrid instruction. At this time positive cases of COVID-19 continue to prohibit staffing that will support in-person learning in our schools; therefore, HCPS will postpone its return to hybrid instruction in our community and among our students and staff improved significantly.”
The email did not identify how many staff members or students might have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, but at least two schools had outbreaks last fall – and others had cases -- that limited on-campus learning.
During that time 4,408 students out of more than 7,000 chose the hybrid option, officials said. That number also included preschool and first-grade students, who attended four days per week.
Positive cases in the West Piedmont Health District and Henry County have continued to spiral in the past weeks.
The district has set single-day records three times in the past week and has averaged more than 105 cases in the past seven days.
Henry County has averaged 45 of those cases per day and 88.9 per 100,000 population during seven days. The 14-day per-capita average total is 1,160 cases, a very high rate.
Martinsville City Public Schools have been on virtual learning for the entire school year. Patrick County Public Schools started with virtual learning and then adopted a hybrid schedule shortly after Labor Day that has continued.
Monday’s email from HCPS said winter activities and competitions also would be postponed, but the Bulletin learned that athletes still can practice and do off-season workouts. No HCPS schools have resumed games in any sport.
Requests for further information from HCPS officials about the decision-making process drew no immediate response.
The email said officials would continue to evaluate the status and plans to return to hybrid learning. They promised to give students and families as much notice as possible about changing that learning plan so that child care and other details can be worked out.