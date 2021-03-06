Henry County Public Schools prepare for students to return to classrooms on a hybrid basis

As part of the reopening efforts, officials said they are not requiring school employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but HCPS has hosted several vaccination clinics since the end of January for those who choose to do so.

About 637 employees — a little more than half of the division’s 1,191 staff members — had received both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday morning, according to HCPS Communications Director Monica Hatchett. Another 92 had received only the first dose,

Those numbers include not just teachers but also central office staff, substitute teachers, bus drivers, and cafeteria staff. School board members were also offered the opportunity to participate, Hatchett said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We decided to make the vaccine optional because we know that there are many who have health reasons for foregoing the vaccine at this time,” Hatchett said. “It is our hope that all staff members who want to receive the vaccine are able to do so before returning to the classroom, because that was an area of concern for a number of staff members.”

When the vaccine opportunity first became available, Hatchett said, staff members were surveyed to see how many would be interested.