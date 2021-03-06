Henry County Public Schools prepare for students to return to classrooms on a hybrid basis

Roughly a third of students in Henry County Public Schools have opted so far to continue fully virtual learning when school buildings reopen on a limited basis starting Wednesday, officials said.
In a return to school update to the Henry County School Board on Thursday evening, Superintendent Sandy Strayer outlined the school district’s preparations for resuming in-person learning on a hybrid schedule on March 10. County students have been learning remotely since the middle of November.
As of Thursday evening, Strayer told the board, 32% of HCPS elementary school students had chosen to continue the fully virtual learning plan, as did 36% of middle school students and 42% of high schoolers. She added that school staff would be making calls Friday to families who had still not specified a choice.
Students who choose the hybrid plan will attend school in-person two days a week and continue virtual learning on the other three days. The exceptions include preschool students and first-graders, who are allowed to attend school four days a week because of the importance of in-person reading instruction at those ages, district officials have said. Fridays will remain virtual learning days for everyone.
“We are very excited about our return to school on the hybrid plan,” Strayer said. “It’s just the best thing to be able to allow students to have the choice of whether they are in-person or virtual.”
As part of the reopening efforts, officials said they are not requiring school employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but HCPS has hosted several vaccination clinics since the end of January for those who choose to do so.
About 637 employees — a little more than half of the division’s 1,191 staff members — had received both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday morning, according to HCPS Communications Director Monica Hatchett. Another 92 had received only the first dose,
Those numbers include not just teachers but also central office staff, substitute teachers, bus drivers, and cafeteria staff. School board members were also offered the opportunity to participate, Hatchett said.
“We decided to make the vaccine optional because we know that there are many who have health reasons for foregoing the vaccine at this time,” Hatchett said. “It is our hope that all staff members who want to receive the vaccine are able to do so before returning to the classroom, because that was an area of concern for a number of staff members.”
When the vaccine opportunity first became available, Hatchett said, staff members were surveyed to see how many would be interested.
“Then when we had information regarding a vaccination date, we shared information regarding the vaccine, side effects, etc. and offered electronic appointment scheduling for anyone who was interested,” she said. “Additionally, we’ve shared email and phone call waiting list sign up options to ensure that everyone who wants the vaccine is able to register for the opportunity.”
The current vaccine options manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna require two shots spaced a few weeks apart to be effective in preventing COVID-19. The second dose is supposed to be given between 3 and 4 weeks after the first, depending on the manufacturer.
But the vaccine doesn’t offer immunity right away, according to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and John Hopkins University. It takes up to two weeks after the second shot for the immune system to develop the 95% protection rate against the novel coronavirus that the vaccines have shown in clinical trials.
Availability of the COVID-19 vaccine does seem to have made a difference in some school staff members’ opinions about returning to school. Unlike in September and October, when dozens of Henry County teachers attended school board meetings and spoke out against returning to in-person learning because of health and safety concerns, school employees have not publicly expressed opposition to the plan to return March 10.
Bassett High School teacher Kathryn Adkins, the government relations liaison for the Henry County Educational Association, said the local chapter has the same position on in-person learning as its statewide parent organization, the Virginia Education Association. The VEA in February called for Virginia schools to remain virtual until staff members have been vaccinated.
Adkins praised HCPS for offering employees the opportunity to get the vaccine before students return to classrooms. She noted that in other parts of the state, some districts are not offering clinics, leaving teachers to navigate the vaccine process on their own.
Like earlier in the fall, when the county schools first attempted the hybrid plan, a number of procedures will be in place to try to contain the spread of COVID-19 in school buildings — face masks required for adults and children, socially distanced seating at desks and on school buses, and remaining in the classroom for breakfast and lunch.
HCPS spent a chunk of its federal CARES Act relief funds on enhanced cleaning services for school buildings, masks and other protective supplies for staff, and equipment to help disinfect the air. This included outfitting school heating and air conditioning systems with Bi-Polar ionization devices.