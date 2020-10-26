Henry County Public Schools reports first two cases of COVID-19 among students

“We do not currently have evidence of any of these positive cases being school transmission,” Hatchett said. “They are all considered public/out of school transmission.”

Areas of the school where the infected persons visited were deep cleaned and sanitized. School buses are also deep cleaned and sanitized regularly and receive extra sanitizing in the event of an identified case, Hatchett said.

Whenever a school staff member or student tests positive, the district works with the West Piedmont Health District to conduct contact tracing to identify people who had close contact and may have been exposed to the virus. Anyone with direct exposure already has been notified by either the school or the Virginia Department of Health and asked to quarantine for 14 days, according to the notification emails.

As of Monday, HCPS had about 91 employees out of 1,186, or 7.6% of its workforce, out in isolation or in quarantine. Those exposures were not all related to COVID-19 cases in the schools, Hatchett said, “but also include employees who are quarantined due to community exposure.”

She added that eight staff members were set to return to work Tuesday.