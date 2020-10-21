Henry County Public Schools reports third positive staff case of COVID-19 this week, leading some classrooms at Rich Acres Elementary School to close

Rich Acres Principal Renee Scott made phone calls Tuesday evening to inform families of students in the affected classes, Hatchett said.

As Strayer has stated in previous school cases of COVID-19, the district is “working closely with the Virginia Department of Health to identify anyone else who had close contact with the person to determine whether they may have been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19.”

Anyone identified as having been potentially exposed is then contacted by the health department and told to quarantine for 14 days after their last contact. People should watch for symptoms including “cough, shortness of breath, or a temperature higher than 100.4°F,” according to Strayer’s email.

Quarantine guidelines factored into the district’s decision to close Laurel Park Middle School for the next two weeks, school officials have said. Multiple staff members are isolating at home after possible exposure to the virus, which may leave the school short-staffed for supervising children in the classrooms.