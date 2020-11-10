Henry County Public Schools to use federal coronavirus relief funds for employee hazard stipends

Employees of Henry County Public Schools will get a one-time hazard stipend of up to $1,000 for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During its recent monthly meeting, the Henry County School Board approved spending an estimated $1,136,292 from the district’s federal coronavirus relief funds on hazard supplements for current district employees who are “performing jobs in person at the school building level directly associated with preparing for, responding to, and mitigating the impacts of Covid-19,” according to board documents.

These include not only teachers, but jobs like cafeteria workers, bus drivers and paraprofessionals working in the schools, Superintendent Sandy Strayer told the board.

The school board also approved spending an additional $142,500 out of the local budget to pay employees who do not qualify for payments using the federal dollars.

“Many of these employees may not work at a school, but they too work with the public on a daily basis, visit schools often, and have responded to the pandemic performing both traditional job duties and duties beyond their job description because of Covid-19,” school board documents state.