Henry County Public Schools will reopen with all virtual classes

The Henry County School Board has voted to begin school virtually for all students on Aug. 10, in a departure from the hybrid reopening plan approved in June.

In a 4-1 vote, with one member abstaining, the board agreed Thursday morning to delay students’ return to classrooms for the time being and revisit the issue when they next meet in August. Teachers will still return as scheduled on Aug. 5.

The move came during a 3-hour board retreat after officials raised several concerns about the district’s readiness to reopen schools safely, such as the rising local COVID-19 infection rates and delays in receiving shipments of technology, protective gear and cleaning supplies needed to comply with health guidelines.

School officials also said pushing back the start of face-to-face instruction will help them continue working through the challenges of providing school bus transportation in accordance with social distancing requirements. The district must design new routes and limit the number of students allowed on each bus. COVID-19 has also caused “substantial delays” to the process of licensing new bus drivers because of DMV closures, officials said.

Voting in favor of the motion were school board members Thomas Auker, Francis Zehr, Teddy Martin II, and Benjamin Gravely. Merris Stambaugh cast the dissenting vote, and Cherie Whitlow abstained.

Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.

