Henry County School Board approves plan for spending $2 million in pandemic aid on remote learning, cleaning and safety supplies

Several states and Washington, D.C. recently filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education and Secretary Betsy DeVos over the rule that public schools must share CARES Act funds with private schools. Plaintiffs include Wisconsin, Michigan, California, Maine and New Mexico.

A safe return to school?

Currently, administrators are planning for most students to physically attend school only two days a week on a staggered AABB schedule. The other three days a week will be for remote learning. Parents also have the option to keep students at home and do 100% remote classes.

The exceptions are preschool and first-grade students, who will be given the option to come to school four days a week, Monday through Thursday. Children of school staff members who are in kindergarten through fifth grades will also be able to attend all four days, Superintendent Sandy Strayer told the board.

Special education students who require more in-person services may be allowed to attend every day, but it depends on their Individual Education Plans, Strayer said.

First grade is singled out, the district’s instructional plan explains, because “it is such a critical year for students learning how to read, and face-to-face instruction is vital.”