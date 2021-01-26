Henry County School Board hears better-than-anticipated budget news for the next fiscal year

Teacher step increases are back on the table for Henry County Public Schools, as officials expressed cautious optimism about the amount of state funding the district can expect in the coming year.
Based on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s budget proposal, announced in mid-December, HCPS could see an additional $1.4 million in the next fiscal year, according to Henry County Assistant Superintendent David Scott — an increase of 2.48% over the current year’s budget. Excluding grant funds, that would bring the state allocation to $57,995,807 for fiscal year 2022, which starts July 1.
Scott presented initial revenue estimates Thursday at a special Henry County School Board meeting and public hearing to gather input on the school budget. He also shared feedback from different school stakeholder groups on how to spend the potential $1.4 million increase in state funding.
District officials are once again looking at staff raises and climbing as many as three steps on the teacher salary scale to close pay gaps after COVID-19 delayed these plans in spring 2020.
During Thursday’s public hearing, the board heard from only one person — Ron James, a parent from Ridgeway who spoke in support of increasing teacher pay — and took no further action on the budget that evening.
Typically, the Henry County School Board does not finalize its annual spending plan until after the Virginia General Assembly passes the state budget. The “short” legislative session began Jan. 13, and “it remains to be seen” how state lawmakers might revise the governor’s budget proposal, Scott said.
So far, however, signs out of Richmond seem positive.
“For all of our fears about the pandemic and what it would do to statewide revenues, to show any growth I think is a very good sign,” Scott said. “I’ve heard some reports that this [state revenue] is still lower than what can be expected.”
Reed Creek District Board Member Teddy Martin II, who was recently elected president of the Virginia School Boards Association, agreed.
“I expect we’ll see more favorable indicators in the budget,” Martin said. “The only question is how much, and when.”
School budgets held harmless
One hopeful sign for many school districts is Northam’s call for $500 million in “no-loss funding,” which holds school budgets harmless for dramatic drops in student enrollment during COVID-19. The bulk of Virginia’s funding for public schools depends on the number of pupils, so fewer students means fewer dollars.
This calculation is based on each district’s “average daily membership” (ADM) as of March 31. ADM is not the same as enrollment; rather, it is an average over time, “determined by dividing the total aggregate daily membership by the number of days school was in session from the first day of the current school year through the last school day in March,” according to the Virginia Department of Education website.
In Henry County, the district’s funding for the current year was based on a pre-coronavirus ADM projection of 6,935 students. Since the pandemic struck, however, the state has adjusted that figure to 6,751.
“Compared to what we had seen in the spring, our basic aid number has been cut by a little more than a million dollars,” Scott said.
For FY 2022, Henry County’s ADM is projected to dip to 6,713.55 students — and the district is certainly not alone in that trend. The Virginia Association of School Superintendents conducted a statewide survey in early fall 2020 that found roughly three-quarters of school districts expected to see budget losses this year from declining enrollment, as some families turned to homeschooling, private school or delaying the start of kindergarten because of the pandemic.
The 122 or so districts (out of 132 in Virginia) responding to the VASS survey reported total enrollment losses of about 36,000 students, which would mean a decline of about $155 million in state funds if not for the “no-loss funding” provision.
Fortunately for Henry County Public Schools, Scott said, under the current state budget forecast, “we see $1.6 million coming back in no-loss funding for the current fiscal year and $1,411,459 in FY 2022.”
Shifting staff ratios
Northam’s budget would also provide a 2% “bonus payment” for certain school staff whose positions fall under the state Standards of Quality. The governor has said if state revenues allow for it, he may push for the one-time payment to become a permanent 2% raise.
Under Northam’s proposal, HCPS would receive $601,052 for these bonus payments; however, the state funding is not enough to cover bonuses for all employees, so local funds would have to make up the difference, Scott said.
Virginia’s Standards of Quality (SOQ) funding formula dictates the minimum staffing requirements for schools, setting the number of teachers, principals and support staff that must be in place based on the number of students in a particular school or district. These standards affect the amount of state funding provided for a wide range of positions, including guidance counselors, librarians, social workers, school nurses, custodians, and administrative staff.
However, public education advocates have said for more than a decade that the SOQ funding formula reflects only the bare minimum and does not provide enough school staff to realistically meet student needs. As a result, the vast majority of Virginia’s school districts, including Henry County and Martinsville, use local funds to employ more staff than the state requires.
The Virginia Board of Education attempted to bridge this gap with its latest SOQ revisions in fall 2019, which would have increased the required number of counselors and other support positions in the schools. But when the proposal went before the General Assembly in the 2020 session, legislators did not provide enough state money to support the new standards.
State education officials are trying again this year to get full SOQ funding. In the current legislative session, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond), and Del. Lashrecse Aird (D-Petersburg) introduced the School Equity and Staffing Act in their respective chambers.
As of Jan. 20, both bills are in committee awaiting further action. Aird’s House Bill 1929 made it through the Education Committee and was referred to the Appropriations Committee. In the Senate, SB 1257 has been referred to the subcommittee on public education.
Revisiting step increases
With more state funding on the way, HCPS is revisiting step increases for the teacher pay scale and raises for other staff members.
Teachers are supposed to advance to the next “step” on the salary scale based on their years of service, but there were years when this did not happen because of budget cuts, officials have said. As a result, some Henry County teachers are several steps behind where they should be, which affects not only their current salaries but also the amount they will earn in retirement.
At this time last year, HCPS officials were discussing how to make up some of the lagging pay rates in the fiscal 2021 budget.
“The board will remember last year, we were poised to take a big bite out of that,” working towards “closing that gap once and for all,” Scott said during Thursday’s presentation,
That was before the pandemic, however.
“This year, we’re taking a very close look at it,” Scott said.
It would cost the district about $366,000 to advance Henry County teachers one step on the salary scale; $687,000 for two steps; and $976,000 for three steps. This would still leave two more steps to go for some teachers to fully catch up, but it would be a start, Scott said.
For classified staff members, who are on a different pay scale, it would cost $123,000 to advance two steps, or $179,000 for three steps.
For bus drivers and aides, “we’re trying to shoot for 3% or higher,” Scott said. The cost of a 2% raise for these employees would cost $51,000, and a 3% raise would cost $76,500.
Scott also presented an option to fund 15 full-time transportation positions with benefits, which would total about $300,000. School districts across the country reported difficulty recruiting bus drivers before the pandemic, and COVID-19 has made shortages worse.
“This would be something that would help us throughout the day and as a recruitment and retention tool, to keep that pool of bus drivers stable,” Scott said.
The district is also looking at up to 2% raises for building and division administrators, which would cost $63,000 for 1% or $125,000 for 2%.
Other budget options for spending the additional state revenue include:
- $80,000 for a Student Information System Manager position;
- $78,000 in equity pay for elementary school bookkeepers, “putting them on the same pay scale as their peers at the secondary schools,” Scott said;
- $190,000 to add three school resource officers from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, who would rotate among the district’s nine elementary schools. “That could be part of a multi-year plan to have SROs at each elementary school,” Scott said;
- $184,000 to start a new high school nursing program at the Career Academy.
The Henry County School Board will hold another budget work session during its next monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Feb. 4. A joint budget work session is scheduled with the Henry County Board of Supervisors at 5 p.m. Feb. 23.
The school board is then expected to vote on the FY 2022 budget at its next monthly meeting at 6 p.m. March 4.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. Reach here at 276-638-8801.