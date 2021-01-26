Henry County School Board hears better-than-anticipated budget news for the next fiscal year

Northam’s budget would also provide a 2% “bonus payment” for certain school staff whose positions fall under the state Standards of Quality. The governor has said if state revenues allow for it, he may push for the one-time payment to become a permanent 2% raise.

Under Northam’s proposal, HCPS would receive $601,052 for these bonus payments; however, the state funding is not enough to cover bonuses for all employees, so local funds would have to make up the difference, Scott said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Virginia’s Standards of Quality (SOQ) funding formula dictates the minimum staffing requirements for schools, setting the number of teachers, principals and support staff that must be in place based on the number of students in a particular school or district. These standards affect the amount of state funding provided for a wide range of positions, including guidance counselors, librarians, social workers, school nurses, custodians, and administrative staff.

However, public education advocates have said for more than a decade that the SOQ funding formula reflects only the bare minimum and does not provide enough school staff to realistically meet student needs. As a result, the vast majority of Virginia’s school districts, including Henry County and Martinsville, use local funds to employ more staff than the state requires.