Benjamin Boone was appointed assistant superintendent for operations and administrative services by the Henry County School Board at a regular meeting on Thursday.

Boone has been with the school system for 20 years in various capacities as a teacher, coach, middle school assistant principal, elementary principal, and director of student support services. He has been the school system's director of finance since 2019.

"I am grateful for the wonderful opportunities I have had working collectively with families, teachers, and other school staff members throughout Henry County," Boone said. "Henry County Public Schools is an exceptional school system, and I am looking forward to the new opportunity as assistant superintendent for operations and administrative services. Putting students first and working together with families, school leaders, staff, and community members will help to ensure all students are provided with meaningful educational experiences that prepare them for a successful future."

Boone's new position makes him responsible for supervision and oversight of the finance and payroll, facilities maintenance, pupil transportation, and school nutrition departments. He will also be responsible for providing a wide range of services to students, staff and members of the school community, and for providing leadership for financial decision-making, budget development, and safeguarding the school division's assets.

"I am confident Dr. Boone's diverse experiences in Henry County Schools will serve him well in this new capacity," said Division Superintendent Amy Blake-Lewis. "In his previous positions, he's worked with every department and a cross section of the school community, and his dedication to students, staff and families is evident in every decision he makes."

Boone hold a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Virginia Tech; a Master of Arts in Education from Cambridge College; and a Bachelor of Arts in History from Longwood University. He has an active Postgraduate License with endorsements in Administration and Supervision PreK-12 and History.