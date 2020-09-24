 Skip to main content
Henry County School Board votes to send students back to classroom
Henry County School Board votes to send students back to classroom

HCPS board discusses back to school

A large crowd and many speakers came out Thursday night as the Henry County School Board held a special meeting to discuss returning to classrooms.

 KIM BARTO MEEKS/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN

Students in Henry County are headed back to the classroom on a hybrid basis.

The Henry County School Board voted, 5-2, at a special meeting Thursday night to send students back to classrooms on Oct. 12.

In a pandemically spaced but otherwise heavily attended meeting at which several teachers spoke against returning to class, the board approved an AABB hybrid schedule that is similar to the concept used in Patrick County, where some students have been back in class since early September.

Board members Teddy Martin and Benjamin Gravely voted against the plan.

This article will be updated.

Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.

