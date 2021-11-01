 Skip to main content
Henry County School Nutrition offers children free meals after school
Henry County School Nutrition will serve meals at no charge to children 18 and under through the At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program. The same meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants at each site.

Meals will be provided on a first-come, first served basis to students enrolled in the YMCA programs at the following after-school locations:

• Axton Elementary

• Drewry Mason Elementary

• Mt. Olivet Elementary

• Sanville Elementary

Students enrolled in MHC After 3 in the Middle Schools receive meals/snacks through the program, as well as any students staying after-school for any activities at the middle and high schools.

The other elementary schools may sponsor activities at times throughout the school year; any sponsored after-school activity may offer a meal or snack to students who stay after for the programs.

Meals/snacks are also provided to some area daycares that provide supervised after-school activites: Cheerful Chaps, Center for Community learning, YMCA, Rich Acres Baptist Church Youth Group, & Stanleytown Amazing Grace Child Care Center.

For more information, call Marci Lexa at 276-638-1161.

