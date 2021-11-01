Henry County School Nutrition offers children free meals after school

Henry County School Nutrition will serve meals at no charge to children 18 and under through the At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program. The same meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants at each site.

Meals will be provided on a first-come, first served basis to students enrolled in the YMCA programs at the following after-school locations:

• Axton Elementary

• Drewry Mason Elementary

• Mt. Olivet Elementary

• Sanville Elementary

Students enrolled in MHC After 3 in the Middle Schools receive meals/snacks through the program, as well as any students staying after-school for any activities at the middle and high schools.

The other elementary schools may sponsor activities at times throughout the school year; any sponsored after-school activity may offer a meal or snack to students who stay after for the programs.

Meals/snacks are also provided to some area daycares that provide supervised after-school activites: Cheerful Chaps, Center for Community learning, YMCA, Rich Acres Baptist Church Youth Group, & Stanleytown Amazing Grace Child Care Center.

For more information, call Marci Lexa at 276-638-1161.

