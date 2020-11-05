Henry County Schools will go all virtual until mid-January

The Henry County School Board voted Thursday morning to return to all-virtual learning as of Monday and continue that way through Jan. 19.

The board approved the measure on a motion by Francis Zehr, seconded by Dr. Merris Stambaugh. Board member Cherie Whitlow was absent.

Schools Superintendent Sandy Strayer made the recommendation based on anticipated spikes of COVID-19 in the community in November and December in part because of spread from holiday gatherings.

Because of Halloween, “we are expecting next week to be very bad,” Strayer said.

The problem facing the schools is not so much from actual numbers of COVID-19 infections but from the number of staff members and students having to quarantine at home after a possible exposure, she said.

Currently, 3,422 students have chosen to continue all virtual learning and 3,719 students are attending in-person, which for most of the school population means a hybrid schedule with two days of in-person classes and three days of virtual learning.

Strayer said about 662 students have switched from in-person to virtual learning since in-person classes began Oct. 12.