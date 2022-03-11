 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Henry County students participate in tornado drill

Tornado drill

This past week was Severe Weather Awareness Week in Virginia, and on Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. a statewide tornado drill was held. Henry County Schools students are seen here participating in that drill. The drill also was broadcast on NOAA weather radio and the emergency alert system. Students learned the difference between a Watch (when you are to stay informed and know where to take shelter if a Warning is issued) and a Warning (when you are to take action like these students are doing), Henry County school officials said. 
