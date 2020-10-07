High school government teachers in Martinsville and Henry County work to help students register to vote during the pandemic

One of the hallmarks of high school government classes is when students register to vote.
Government teachers at Bassett, Magna Vista and Martinsville High Schools all said they help students each year understand how to register, to go through that process and then, ultimately, encourage them to vote.
But although students are showing more enthusiasm to register and be part of the voting process during the days leading up to this year’s presidential election, there have been challenges to helping them while they’re out of the classroom this semester.
In a normal year, Bassett and Magna Vista students receive help from officials at the Henry County registrar’s office, who go to the schools once per semester to register students. The paperwork is filled out that day and sent off until the student turns 18.
Students at Martinsville fill out voter registration forms that are delivered to the registrar’s office by the government teacher, Keri Soqui, who allows students a few days to gather the needed information, such as Social Security numbers.
That process at each school coincides with class discussions on different forms of political participation.
But this year is not a normal year. The pandemic has kept students out of classrooms and registrars out of the schools and left it more incumbent on teachers to keep up their efforts to get students registered.
All three government teachers said they’ve seen students become very engaged in politics in comparison to years past. In fact Jacob Wilkins, government teacher at Magna Vista, said student activism, in his opinion, is “at an all-time high.”
Soqui said before schools were shut down in the spring by the pandemic, she could see her students were very interested in the primary process of deciding nominees for this year’s election. They were keeping up with delegate counts and watching debates.
“I believe this was because they are all eligible to vote in this election and were thus able to vote in the primary [last March],” Soqui said.
Pandemic a factor?
But she said her students this year didn’t seem as involved in the process until last Tuesday’s presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
The following day, Soqui said, a lot of students had opinions and wanted to discuss the debate and the actions of the two candidates.
Even though Soqui said many students in her current government class will not be old enough to vote this November -- voter registration is possible as long as a resident turns 18 by Nov. 3 -- their interest in the process is still evident, which she said is "a testament to their involvement in the world around them."
Dylan Johnson, government teacher at Bassett, said he believes the pandemic could be another reason students are becoming more involved.
“I feel that the pandemic impacted them in such a way that they are vested in not only that issue, but the entire political landscape as we approach the election,” Johnson said.
Different processes
Even though students are more excited to vote, getting them registered has presented some issues while classes at Henry County and Martinsville schools are all online.
The Omega Psi Phi fraternity holds voter registration events every year as part of their social engagement mandates. The fraternity partnered with Henry County Schools to hold voter registration nights at Bassett on Sept. 29 and Magna Vista the following night.
Ben Gravely, a member of the fraternity and of the Henry County School Board, said about a dozen students registered each night.
"The kids were excited about it," Gravely said by phone Wednesday.
But members of the community also were invited to register, and at Magna Vista an 84-year-old woman who never has voted registered that night.
Magna Vista also provided a system for families to use to help register students, Wilkins said. And Soqui has been encouraging students who will be eligible to vote to register, and she put a link to the online voter registration page on her class page in the online learning system Canvas.
She also has provided information for other ways to register through the Department of Motor Vehicle or the registrar’s office in person. Other seniors at Martinsville were given information from Assistant Principal Clarence Simington.
‘Bogged down by politics’
Even though students are becoming more politically involved, there is a fear for Wilkins that the pandemic coupled with the tension in this year’s presidential election is causing some students to become bogged down by politics at a young age.
“Our recent graduates that I still follow seem very enthused about voting in this November's election. That said, students this year have not made many comments about it to me,” Wilkins said. “When students return to school in October [Henry County students return to classrooms starting Monday], I'll have a better grasp about how they're feeling.
"But honestly my general impression is that this election cycle has done more to deflate students' enthusiasm toward politics, and I think that will make many of them less likely to register, especially considering they're not in school where there is class time dedicated to it.”
Even though it’s not as easy as in year’s past, government teachers agree that it’s important students are not only excited to vote but that they are given the chance to participate in democracy.
“I feel like students are excited to register to vote each year,” Johnson said. “It’s the big step between learning the subject matter and participating in something that will have a direct impact on their daily lives.”
Said Wilkins: “And, agree or disagree with them, young people being involved in democracy is a fundamentally good thing."
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
