High school government teachers in Martinsville and Henry County work to help students register to vote during the pandemic

All three government teachers said they’ve seen students become very engaged in politics in comparison to years past. In fact Jacob Wilkins, government teacher at Magna Vista, said student activism, in his opinion, is “at an all-time high.”

Soqui said before schools were shut down in the spring by the pandemic, she could see her students were very interested in the primary process of deciding nominees for this year’s election. They were keeping up with delegate counts and watching debates.

“I believe this was because they are all eligible to vote in this election and were thus able to vote in the primary [last March],” Soqui said.

Pandemic a factor?

But she said her students this year didn’t seem as involved in the process until last Tuesday’s presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

The following day, Soqui said, a lot of students had opinions and wanted to discuss the debate and the actions of the two candidates.