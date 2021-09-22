Hodges chosen for fellowship; literacy is focus this week

Hodges chosen for fellowship
The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program today has selected Patrick & Henry Community College President Greg Hodgesas one of 25 leaders selected for the 2021-22 class of the Aspen New Presidents Fellowship, which supports community college presidents who are early in their tenures. Hodges was named president last summer.
A release announcing the fellowship says the 25 Aspen Fellows, who lead colleges that collectively serve more than 280,000 students selected through a competitive process, will spend more than nine months in residential and virtual learning.
“We continue to learn how the best community colleges improve outcomes for students and close persistent race- and income-based equity gaps,” Josh Wyner, executive director of the program, said in the release. “This year’s fellows have demonstrated their commitment to achieving excellent and equitable student outcomes, and we are eager to work with them as they join Aspen’s network of more than 100 fellows who serve as community college presidents.”
Said Hodges: “I am deeply honored to be included among such an incredible and highly talented group of college presidents. The Aspen Institute has a well-earned national reputation for helping community college leaders become transformative change agents in order to increase the economic mobility of the students we serve. Participation in this second cohort of the New President Fellowship will provide an opportunity to learn and grow with my fellow CEOs all in an effort to enhance the educational attainment rates of P&HCC’s service region.”
Literacy is focus for the week
This week is Adult Education and Family Literacy week, declared by the Martinsville City Council, and programs such as ProLiteracy are promoting the the cause of adult literacy and basic education reading, writing, and basic math. A release from Martinsville City Public Schools says there are more than 43 million adults in the United States who cannot read, write, or do basic math above a third-grade level.
Illiteracy is said to have many impacts, including poverty, unemployment, crime and high school dropout rates and to affect the nation’s income by $2.2 trillion when adults are not equivalent to sixth-grade level reading. English language learners also figure into these rates.
City Council signed its proclamation last week, and MCPS helped to create momentum for the week with a parade on Sunday.
Scholarship applications
The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust, which last week awarded dozens of scholarships to students across the region, is accepting applications from non-traditional students. The deadline to apply is Oct. 1.
Non-traditional students who reside in Martinsville/Henry County, Danville/Pittsylvania County, Halifax or and Rockingham Counties and Caswell counties in North Carolina can apply at www.jtmm.org. Scholarship guidelines and instructions to apply are listed there.