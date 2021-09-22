Hodges chosen for fellowship; literacy is focus this week

Hodges chosen for fellowship

The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program today has selected Patrick & Henry Community College President Greg Hodgesas one of 25 leaders selected for the 2021-22 class of the Aspen New Presidents Fellowship, which supports community college presidents who are early in their tenures. Hodges was named president last summer.

A release announcing the fellowship says the 25 Aspen Fellows, who lead colleges that collectively serve more than 280,000 students selected through a competitive process, will spend more than nine months in residential and virtual learning.

“We continue to learn how the best community colleges improve outcomes for students and close persistent race- and income-based equity gaps,” Josh Wyner, executive director of the program, said in the release. “This year’s fellows have demonstrated their commitment to achieving excellent and equitable student outcomes, and we are eager to work with them as they join Aspen’s network of more than 100 fellows who serve as community college presidents.”